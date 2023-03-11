Best methods to earn XP and level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 still using a system experience similar to last season. In this guide of Fortnite we tell you what are the best methods for get xp and level up fast:

How to level up fast in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

The methods we have when it comes to level up fast during Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 they have not changed much compared to the previous one. As in last season, in this each level requires 80,000 XP. Total we need 15,920,000 XP to get to level 200 and thus unlock all the content of the battle pass (including Additional Rewards).

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 ends on 06/02/2023; we have 85 days to get to level 200hence we will have to climb a couple of levels every day on average to reach level 200 before it ends.

Get experience by playing Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble and completing Missions

In Battle Royale we get XP for practically anything: completing Missions, eliminating enemies, discovering new areas of the map…

There are no big changes to the XP theme in this section compared to the previous season. Here we leave you the complete list of missions. This is the experience we get for completing each type of Mission:

Daily Quests : 1,000 XP each.

Additional Daily Goals : 15,000 XP each (up to three per day).

Milestones : 6,000 XP per stage completed.

Additional Milestone Objectives : 20,000 XP each.

Weekly Missions : 12,000 XP each.

Test Missions : 25,000 XP each phase/Mission.

Additional Season Objectives : 30,000 XP for each one.

Syndicate Missions: 15,000 XP per stage.

as always, We recommend that you continue to enter Fortnite daily to complete at least three Daily Missions. With this we will obtain 48,000 XP per daywhich is just over half a level for completing simple tasks. We also gain experience by performing different actions in matches, such as eliminating enemies, searching chests, and of course, winning.

Since during each season there are usually many events that bring with them new Quests, We do not recommend you farm experience on purpose. By playing for a while each day and completing the Missions as they become available, we should reach level 200 more than enough before the end of the season..

Get experience playing Save the World

Completing Save the World Missions gives us XP for Battle Royale

Since Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3, successfully completed missions in Save the World give us experience that we can take advantage of to level up in Battle Royale. In other words: completing Save the World missions has a double benefit: we advance in this cooperative campaign and also earn XP for Battle Royale.

Yes indeed, there is a daily limit: we can only earn 600,000 XP per day; the limit resets every day at 02:00 CEST with summer time and every day at 01:00 CEST with winter time.

Get experience playing Creative

From the Discover tab we can access many different Creative maps

Finally, we have the Creative mode. play creative It is another of the usual methods to level up quickly that returns to Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Fortnite’s Creative Mode has an infinite number of maps; many of them have XP gain enabled so that experience can be gained by playing them. Use the Discover tab and look at the name and description of each map, since they usually specify if it gives XP or not.

In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to the new season of the game, such as how to get Eren Jaeger.