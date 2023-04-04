Best Milio Build in League of Legends: Best Runes, Tips and Tricks

Here’s our guide to the new League of Legends champion, Milio, who could become one of the best characters for beginning players.

Milio may have the title of “The Serene Flame”, but he hasn’t been kind at all about how he’s broken the League of Legends rules with his abilities.

He is not the type of champion who sets fire to everything in his path, like Brand, but rather lights the way for his allies to achieve victory. Milio takes it upon himself to prepare a cozy campfire for everyone to sit and relax. If you can relax when you walk the Summoner’s Rift.

Here’s everything you need to know about Milio so you can be that Support everyone wants on their team!

Riot Games

The best runes for Milio

As a support and magic damage character, Milio fits quite well into the Sorcery tree, particularly with the Summon Aery keystone, as this can add power to Milio’s push abilities as well as his shields and heals.

Within the Sorcery tree, Milio’s most common rune build includes Transcendence, which will allow him to quickly max out ability speed, and also allow him more flexibility in his item build. Mana Band is also a staple for Milio to be well mana. Finally, Pyrolaser is the most effective third-tier Sorcery rune, as it maximizes Milio’s trade potential in the laning phase.

On the sub-tree, it’s common for Milio players to go Valor for Bone Plating and Revitalize. Revitalize makes a lot of sense, as it increases his heals and shields even more. Bone Plating should be your go-to against melee champions should you have to go up against them, while Revitalize is much stronger against poke lanes.

Riot Games

However, an alternate option is to go to the Inspiration sub-tree and gain access to Cookie Delivery, Cosmic Insight, or Future Market. Cookies are really useful for lane maintenance, and Cosmic Insight is good for having items and spells ready. In the meantime, Future Market is good if you’re just learning how to handle the champion and don’t yet have an idea of ​​how much gold you need to reach power spikes through item purchases.

For stat slots, Milio benefits from ability speed, adaptive strength, and armor, but these can be traded if the enemy team is an AP-heavy composition, for example.

The best items for Milio’s build in League of Legends

Milio’s early game build is pretty straightforward. It’s great for him to have Ionian Boots of Lucidity early so he can poke and heal so he and his AD Carry have a chance to win the laning phase.

His Mythic item is almost always Shurelya’s Battle Song, which will give himself and his ally movement speed whenever he empowers them with his abilities. His active will also give his team a tool to engage in a fight, which he can’t do himself, or allow them to run out of a bind.

When it comes to legendary items though, this is where players can start to diverge a bit.

Example build for Milio

Although Burning Censer is the second most common item in Milio’s build for League of Legends, for its increased healing and protection, many pros have been buying Chemtech Putrifier in third place. It makes sense to add Grievous Wounds to the build because when support champions get their second item, most carries get some sort of omnisuction.

Another common second item and strong third item pick has been Redemption, to maximize the healing Milio can do in teamfights even after he’s dead.

Finally, another option for that third item, though much less common, is Mikael’s Blessing. This would obviously be ideal when facing a team with a lot of crowd control and playing an ADC that has nothing to remove it. However, this is usually redundant since your ult gives you the same purification effect for your entire team.

How to play with Milio in League of Legends

In lane, Milio has a pretty obvious pattern: use your Q on the minion wave so it bounces back and can land on your enemy’s head. If Q hits, you can still E on yourself to gain a shield that will allow you to trigger one of your empowered auto attacks.

Another common pattern in the laning phase is to combine the longer range of his W and guard with E to get a quick proc on that empowered attack from further range. You can also do this with your ADC if the two can coordinate properly.

In teamfights, it’s actually better to use Milio’s Q as a kite/retreat tool. It’s particularly good for getting away from diveos or assassins, if you time it right.

Finally, Milio’s ult is not only good for clearing Amumu’s ults and other area-of-effect abilities, but it’s also a pretty powerful heal in its own right, and can often be used as bait for engaging enemies. your team and waste their main abilities.

We hope that our guide on Milio will help you and that you will enjoy this complete and adorable Support.