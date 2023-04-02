We have available the new set of best seeds for Minecraft and that corresponds to the month of April that we have selected for you.

We always try to select the best seeds for Minecraft for both primary and experienced users, so that each of them has a choice and new experiences.

In addition, we have selected all these new seeds for Minecraft because they have some element that makes them unique and particular, and we not only provide you with the seed number, but also some places that you could visit depending on the version in which you are.

we never have two seeds the same in Minecraft, so regarding these seeds that we have selected for you from the month of April 2023, some are really interesting.

Best Minecraft Seeds in April 2023

Seed: 7850875

This seed is for survival, that is, for experienced players, and is made up of two islands, each with its own cliffs and a very beautiful environment surrounding them.

You are going to find a cave entrance which is a good place to set up an initial base, while you should also visit the plateau which is surrounded by a coral reef.

It’s the Java version: you can visit the jungle temple at 120,152; a shipwreck at 168,168; a nether portal at 168,360, or another shipwreck at 72,456.

The Bedrock version: You have the ocean monument at -296, -200; a shipwreck 248, -216; nether portal at 168,360 and a fortress at -744, -424.

Seed: 1321954706503863714

You will spawn near a village within a marine environment, to the right of the village are a series of high peaks, with a looter post on top, and between the peaks is a circular open field, which is perfect for building one base.

The Java version: river town at -240.64; looter rank at -208,304; oceanic monument -328, -184 and ruined portal at 24,312.

In the Bedrock version: the river village at 104,280; wreck at -312, -72; and ruined portal at 40.8.

Seed: -1541124385142397106

You will leave near a town that is hidden inside a valley surrounded by a lot of landscapes and jagged peaks, it is a perfect location to build a base of operations and we will also have a lot of open mountain caves that we can explore.

In the Java version: the town at 32,368; the mansion at 168,408; ancient city 72, -51, -168.

In the Bedrock version: town at 104,296; portal in ruins 120.40; Ancient city 88, -51,104; and a huge cave at 8,- 24.80.

Seed: 4532591549973049180

Ideal for those who love resources, especially if you go to the nearby desert town, and you will find a portal in ruins and an ancient city to immerse yourself in.

It is the Java version: The Ruined Portal 8.8; ancient city, 104, -51, -344; wreck -472, -88 .

It’s the Bedrock version: wreck -72,824; ruined portal, 280,296; ancient city, 184, -51.24.

Seed: 79067

This seed gives us all the existing biomes in Minecraft and a bunch of overworld structures and all within a couple thousand blocks, plus it also features a 1000 block row of various ancient cities just south of the spawn zone.

In the Java version: jungle temple -184,344; mushroom island -400, -400; oceanic monument -232, -392 and ancient city 136, -51,856.

It’s the Bedrock version: jungle temple -168,216; mushroom island -400, -400; looters post, 472,376 and ancient city 392,504

Seed: 5247087368916921300

We will spawn right in front of a large mountain formation that is shaped like a heart, plus tons of different types of wood have been spawned and a large open space between the peaks for you to set up your base. These jagged peaks are also home to several ancient cities.

In the Java version: Raider Outpost -720, -768; ancient city -136, -51.8; jungle temple -712, -376; ruined portal -536.40.

In the Bedrock version: ancient city -232, -51, -264; ruined portal 344.24; ancient city -168, -51.40.

Seed: -436497117887980569

We will leave right on the edge of a large giant lake, surrounded by high plateaus, and near where we appear, we will locate a desert village, with several towers, and also a savannah village on an adjacent mountain, and you will find in this area also caves.

In the Java version: the desert village at -416, -224; ruined portal -568.8; shipwreck -568,152; savannah village -256, -720 and the desert temple -200,328.

Bedrock version: desert village -216, -328; ruined portal, 104,296; shipwreck -664,600; savannah village 872, -408 and desert temple -264, -296.

With the previously exposed seeds, you already have more than enough material to enjoy new levels and experiences in your Minecraft games.

