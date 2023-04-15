Togekiss is an adorable Pokémon but it is also deadly in Pokémon Go, but for this you will have to teach it the best set of movements for PvP combat and raids, and we bring you everything you need for it.

April Community Day is Togetic in Pokémon Goso a large part of the community will be able to evolve it into a fairy/flying type Togekiss, so many will be wondering to what extent it is good in Pokémon Go.

Togekiss is a species that has been a long time coming to add to our collection. We will need 100 candies and a Sinnoh stone to evolve it. Therefore, it is essential to know what advantages we will have with its new form.

With this in mind, we bring you the best moveset for Togekiss in Pokémon Go, as well as its performance within the Go Battle League.

The best moves of Togekiss in Pokémon Go

One of the best movesets for PvP for Togekiss in Pokémon Go is charm like fast movement. For the charged movements we go with past power and flamethrower.

Charm may not have great power generation, but it does have good STAB damage. When it comes to charged moves, past power is a good primary option with flamethrowers for better coverage.

In the event that we want to use Togekiss for raids, we recommend a Fairy-type moveset made up of charm and magical glowalthough if we want we can use it as a Flying type with air slash and air strike.

Niantic Togekiss can be a very good Pokémon in Pokémon Go

All the movements that Togekiss can learn in Pokémon Go

Togekiss can learn a total of three fast moves and four charged moves which are as follows:

Togekiss’s Quick Moves

Air Slash (Flying)

Charm (Fairy)

Hidden Power (Normal)

Togekiss Charged Moves

Aerial Strike (Flying)

Past Power (Rock)

Aural Sphere (Fighting)

Magic Shine (Fairy)

Flamethrower (Fire)

Is Togekiss good in Pokémon Go?

Togekiss it is a very good option for the Masters League, as long as we are able to boost it enough with XL Candies. We will also have to make sure that it has the right moves and take into account its weakness to steel, poison, electric, ice and rock-type attacks.

The main reason Togekiss shines in Master League is because of all the Dragon-type attacks in the meta. Meaning, he will be very good against Garchomp, Dragonite, Lugia and even Giratina. That being said, Zacian or Florges can fill this role better, so give them priority if you have them.

When when it comes to raids, Togekiss can be a great Fairy-type attacker with the right moves. However, it’s hard to recommend its use over Gardevoir, especially now that Mega Gardevoir is available in Pokémon Go.