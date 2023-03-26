Apple TV+ will have great movies in April 2023. While the streamer still struggles to compete with bigger names in the business like Netflix and Disney+, AppleTV+ proved it can hold its own with great family programming and big blockbuster movies. Last year, the streamer released some amazing movies and deep original series. And they quickly ramped up in early 2023, showing everyone they have no plans to slow down. For all Apple TV+ subscribers, we have the list of hot movies coming out in April.

April Movies for Apple TV+ looks great. Apple has some royal adventures planned as they take big names from franchises like Marvel and James Bond to prove they can attract some of the best actors in Hollywood. In addition, the streamer is investing heavily in original titles as it plans to grow in the coming years. With attractions like Ted Bow and winner of Best Film CODA, its list of movie and TV series selections is nothing to sneeze at. Here are some of the best movies coming to Apple TV+ in April 2023.

Ghosted – April 21st

AppleTV+

Apple TV+ Ghost is a romantic action comedy that takes us on a wild ride as Cole falls for the mysteriously attractive Sadie. Before you know it, he’s in love with her, but delving into her enigmatic nature leads Cole to discover a startling secret: Sadie is actually an undercover agent. Before they can have a second date, the two are drawn into a high-stakes, action-packed adventure. Cole has to confide in his new flame, even though she’s been lying about her underground career. Can the two work together to save the world? Or will your trust issues lead to a horrible disaster?

Ghost it’s truly heartwarming, if only for its cast. Ana De Armas leads as Sadie alongside Chris Evans, who plays Cole. Other cast members include Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian, BoJack Horseman), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The pianist), Tim Blake Nelson (The incredible Hulk, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) and Tate Donovan (Hercules, argo). The film was written by Chris McKenna (Marvel’s Spider man franchise, Community), Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Deadpool 2) and Erik Sommers (Marvel Spider man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Ghost is directed by Dexter Fletcher who is most famous for playing Soap in Padlock, warehouse and two barrels that smoke. The actor-turned-director is also famous for directing rocket man and will be working on the next Sherlock Holmes 3meaning he will have worked with Ironman and Captain America.

Bang! Bang! The World vs. Boris Becker – April 7

AppleTV+

The documentary about champion tennis player Boris Becker arrives on Apply TV+ in April. The film will explore the life of one of the greatest to ever hold a racket. Boris Becker was a tennis prodigy from a young age and became a sensation in the sport when he won the first of his six championships aged just 17. Boris Becker has had an incredible tennis career, winning 49 major titles and one Olympic gold medal.

His story will be told by director Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, How to Change Your Mind) through the eyes of some of the other greats in the sport. John McEnroe will make an appearance, along with Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg and Matts Wilander. This story of an incredible rise to glory at such a young age is sure to entertain in the hands of a master documentary filmmaker.

But in addition to being the former world No. 1 tennis player and the youngest person to win the Gentlemen’s Wimbledon Championships, the film will likely discuss his rivalry with tennis great Stefan Edberg. Matches between these two players would continue to haunt Wimbledon for years after they first competed. Edberg was one of the few to oust Becker from his place at the top of world tennis. Becker also had a fierce rivalry with Michael Stitch, but that story ended on a happier note when the two teamed up to win the Olympic men’s doubles gold medal in Barcelona in 1992.

While Becker’s career is long and littered with countless trophies, like any story of a man who flew too close to the sun, the documentary could also include Becker’s eventual fall from grace. Any tennis fan watching the news over the last few years is likely familiar with Becker’s life after his retirement. Despite his immense wealth, he was eventually convicted of tax evasion, and last year he was jailed for several months. If the documentary accompanies the tennis champion in this part of his life, Bang! Bang! The World against Boris Becker can end up having two meanings.