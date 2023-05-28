Best Movies on Netflix in May 2023 – Netflix UK

Now that the month of May 2023 is over, it’s a good time to take a look at what’s been on Netflix lately. We previously wrote about the best series on Netflix in May 2023 and the best documentaries on Netflix in May. Today we come to the best movies on Netflix in May 2023.

Mother

Pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is playing a real double role in The Mother. She is a mother and also a hitman. And those two roles don’t always mesh well. After years in hiding in the Alaskan wilderness, a deadly killer returns to rescue his 11-year-old daughter. She’s been kidnapped, so JLo has to say goodbye to anonymity.

➡ Read more about Mother

montana story

In The Montana Story, Cal and his sister Erin return to their family ranch. It is here that they come face to face with their family legacy and must chart a new path for themselves. The lives of their ailing father and their beloved horse are at stake. There’s no time to lose!

➡ Learn more about The Montana Story

trial by fire

Neelam and Shekhtar Krishnamurthy fight for justice after losing their two children in a devastating fire at Uphaar Cinema. They want to know more about the circumstances of the fatal incident and seek information and support in this fight. However, there is no fair trial, partly because the public prosecutor on duty is very clumsy!

➡ Know more about Agni Pariksha

Sincerely

Bracha van Doesburg and Elise Schaap play the two lead roles in Faithful Yours. The film revolves around girlfriends Bodil (Van Doesburg) and Isabelle (Schaap), who occasionally spend weekends together on the Belgian coast, where they use this as an excuse to cheat on each other. We do. However, when Isabel goes missing, Bodil becomes increasingly lost in a web of lies and intrigue, especially as the police investigate a crime. And besides, the husbands of the ladies travel to Belgium!

➡ Learn more about Faithfully Yours



