Best of the Red Carpet

The 39th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are taking place in Santa Monica, California, with Aidy Bryant hosting the event.

Stars confirmed to perform throughout the night include Joel Kim Booster, Adam Brody, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Quinta Brunson, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Jim Gaffigan, Ronald Gladden, Stephanie Hsu, Anna Kendrick, Judd. Law, Greta Lee, Zoe Lister-Jones, Trace Lysette, and James Marsden.

Other stars performing at the event included Thomasin McKenzie, Natalie Morales, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Emma Roberts, Andrew Scott, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessica Williams and Jimmy O. Yang is also included.

Lily Gladstone serves as Honorary Chair of the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards this year.

“We are delighted that Lily Gladstone will be joining us as our Honorary President this year,” said Josh Welsh, President of Film Independent. “As an extremely talented artist across multiple mediums, not to mention a multiple-time Spirit Award nominee, we can’t think of a better person to lead the upcoming celebration of independent artists.”

