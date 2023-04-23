Pokémon Stadium has arrived on Nintendo Switch for the pleasure of the most nostalgic, but what are the best Pokémon to compete with?

With the great classic of the Pokémon competition coming to Nintendo Switch, there is a lot to remember. It will also be the first time for many, either due to age or because they did not have the original console. The important thing is that all players will be able to enjoy Pokémon Stadium, even if it doesn’t have one of its best mechanics.

If it is the first time you are going to play or you just want to refresh your memory, we will tell you which are the best Pokémon to win in Pokémon Stadium.

The article continues after the announcement.

pokemon company

Best Pokémon in Pokémon Stadium

All 151 original Pokémon are available in Pokémon Stadium. While that seems like a small number now, it’s actually quite large when you consider that we can only catch up to 6 Pokémon for our Stadium team.

Below we propose some of the strongest options in the game, each one standing out in its own field. We wanted to leave the Legendaries aside, just like Mewtwo, so you can see other interesting options.

slowbro

pokemon company

Slowbro is one of the best options to use as a tank on the team. It is very slow (as its name suggests), but it has great Defense and Attack power. The move Surf can KO you much faster than you might expect. It also has Burrow, which will work great against Electric-types that think fighting Slowbro will be an easy win.

The article continues after the announcement.

starmie

Yes, another Water-type Pokémon. Starmie is a great attacker and can easily have the Speed ​​advantage. With the Bubble Beam ability, you can slow down your opponent, which will give you an extra advantage.

lapras

pokemon company

Here we introduce the Ice type, very useful in Pokémon Stadium, which makes Lapras one of the best options against legendary birds. It also has Confused Lightning and Song, which will allow it to leave the opponent quite useless.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Exeggutor

Exeggutor has some of the highest stats in the game, and also has very good moves. Drains and Hypnosis will leave the opponent incapacitated, while Mega Drain will heal the health that he loses.

The article continues after the announcement.

alakazam

Another Pokémon with high stats that excels at Special Attack. It also has 148 Speed, which makes it unstoppable. Of course, it is quite weak against physical damage attacks, so do not forget to use Confusion and Reflect.

Jolteon

Jolteon is the fastest Pokémon in the game and has a very good critical damage percentage. If you get Thunder to be a critical attack, the fight is done.

snorlax

Snorlax has Thunder in its arsenal to surprise Water-type and Flying-type Pokémon, very useful against popular options like Lapras, mentioned on this list. But in addition, he has Rest, which allows him to take a nap and restore all of his Health.

The article continues after the announcement.

Gengar

Gengar is one of the best Pokémon in Stadium and can easily be taken on all Gym leaders. It features Confused Lightning, Hypnosis, and Dream Eater (these two being a brutal combo). In addition, it has the powerful move Lightning.

And so far the best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Stadium. But of course there are other very interesting options that you should not miss, such as Dragonate, Chansey or Nidoqueen.