Best pop music of 2023 so far

The first half of the pop year 2023 is over. Our music editor Pieter van Brummeln enjoys these albums, concerts and books.

peter van brumelen

1. Durand Jones: Wait Till I Finish (album)



Old fashioned soul music, but with a very rough and rough edge at times. It’s got gospel, it’s got rock. Durand Jones can put out a good screamer, but he also has a pretty sore voice as well. The numbers show it’s 2023 feeling thatIn which Jones openly declares her love for a man. read our review wait till i finish Back from Durand Jones.

2. The Weekend at Johan Cruijff Arena (concert)



He wore a futuristic mask during half the concert and video screens were missing, common for such concerts. Still, out of all the artists and groups that have performed at the arena recently, Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd was perhaps the best at making a true connection with the audience. The catwalk running almost the entire length of the stadium was good. Read our review of The Weeknd’s concert at the Arena.

3. Jessie Ware: He! Feel good!



a little tired after three years nostalgia for the future From Dua Lipa? Jessie Ware is on He Seems like! Good! Also some of that good neo-disco on offer. The seventies sound of Chic, Donna Summer and The Tramps translated into the present. And with her beautiful accent, Ware gives it a distinctly British touch. read our review He Feel good! Back from JC Ware.

4. Various Artists: The Future Leaves Me Cold (album)



Great compilation album with mostly obscure Dutch new wave from the early eighties. It was not a happy time, but alternative music was flourishing. In Amsterdam, but also far beyond. Kudos to compiler Nick Hilckman who managed to track down all the numbers in what appeared to be very limited editions at the time. read our review the future makes me cold Back.

5. Somebody: The Owl (album)



Koi is the stage name of Amsterdam native Tessa Rose Jackson of British descent. It is surprising that he is not more famous. She has a great voice and writes great songs. The album was inspired by a road trip to South America Owl It contains a surprisingly dreamy and slightly floaty pop. dream doll? She herself prefers the term psychpop. read our review Owl back from someone.

6. Jurvest (Party in Paradiso)



He has reached a very mighty age, as stated in the Bible, but his pen still stands proudly. Jer Schurpenziel is still behind the bar at Mallow Mello, his music cafe on the Lijbensgracht, which specializes in rock and roll and related genres. His eightieth birthday was cause for a full celebration at Paradiso, where aging rockers and young hooligans came together brotherly and wildly. Can Jurvest not become an annual tradition? Read our interview with Zur Sherpenzeil.

7. Paul McCartney: Eyes of the Storm (book)



Yeah, do you have that again with your Beatles… yeah, sorry, but it’s got to add up. We never know enough about The Beatles. And there always seems to be just one more book that fits on the bookshelf reserved for the group. comes from McCartney’s own archives eyes of the storm, a photo book of material shot by Macka in 1964. When the Beatles still loved gathering crowds of fans everywhere. For those visiting London this summer: the photographs can also be viewed at the National Portrait Gallery. read our review eyes of the storm Back.

8. Janelle Monae: The Edge of Pleasure (album)



Janelle Monae’s songs are no longer filled with androids and other futuristic creatures, but she herself is the main subject. And it’s also largely about sex. The result is a nice funky and very sultry album. Ideal for summer: Monáe’s R&B has an op era of bliss A sunny Latin touch in many of the songs. read our review era of bliss Back from Janelle Monae.

9. Depeche Mode (concert at Ziggo Dome)



The fact that the group still exists after all the setbacks (supposedly reduced to a duo) is already special, but who would have expected Depeche Mode to give such a good concert in Amsterdam? The music, which was played primarily on synthesizers, sounded dark and heavy, but also contained a glimmer of hope. But unfortunately the music was too loud. This has been the norm in recent times at concerts in the Ziggo Dome and opposite arena, but the volume of the sound at Depeche Mode beat everything else. People who didn’t wear earplugs were at a serious risk of lifelong tinnitus. It doesn’t really fit the music. Read our review of Depeche Mode at Ziggo Dome.

10. The Encore: The Encore (album)



The big surprise came earlier this year at Norderslag, Groningen’s annual festival where mainly new talent is presented. Dee Togift blends folk with jazz and occasionally takes psychedelic side paths. And then there are also strong, highly romantic songs that don’t have a literary quality in a very strong way. Read our interview with Max Ventule, vocalist of De Togift.