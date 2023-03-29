Best romantic comedies directed by unmissable women

Changing times bring changing genres. While some genres have evolved over time, others have remained stagnant. In the past decade, romantic comedy went through an existential crisis as superhero franchises replaced their lighthearted charm with special effects extravaganzas that are highly fan-motivated. While romantic comedies were considered feel-good movies with a repetitive third act (where the boy and girl finally kiss), the genre made an impact by representing women in their own skin. Be Marilyn Monroe starring seven year itch or the way breaker When Harry Met Sally, the women were funny, confused, real characters, just as hopeful and imperfect as the men.

A number of actresses, such as Sandra Bullock and Meg Ryan, have succeeded in these characters for bringing out women’s inner inhibitions about feeling loved and accepted for who they are. Unfortunately, most male-directed romantic comedies steal the brains from women and often cast them as manhunters. However, several female-directed romantic comedies stand out for revealing the nuances of womanhood while being incredibly funny. Here are the best female-directed rom-coms that take you back to simpler times.

10 The proposal

The proposal was directed by Anne Fletcher, which follows a nasty boss named Margaret, played by Sandra Bullock, who convinces her assistant, played by Ryan Reynolds, to pose as her fiancé to avoid deportation from the United States. Although the film was a critical failure, The proposal remains special because of the strange chemistry between Bullock and Reynolds in an extremely predictable plot. The film works when a viewer doesn’t want to be challenged and wants an easy ride, which makes it The proposal very rewatchable like a comfort movie. The witty dialogues and eccentric characters played by Betty White and Oscar Nuñez make the film enjoyable. one never watches The proposal towards the end, but how Margaret breaks out of her shell and gives herself a chance to fall in love.

9 27 dresses

27 dresses was directed by Anne Fletcher and stars Katherine Heigl as Jane, who is addicted to bridesmaids because of her service before staff attitude. An unfortunate incident makes her question her strange obsession. She meets a reporter played by James Marsden, who becomes interested in her unique quest and her life takes a romantic turn. The film has no surprises, but is unique for Heigl’s portrayal of a cynic wryly involved in weddings. The film was aimed at admirers of the genre and is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

8 Enough

Enough was directed by Nicole Holocefner and stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Eva and James Gandolfini as Albert. Eva is a divorced massage therapist who falls in love with Albert but has second thoughts about him when she discovers he is her client’s ex-husband. The film was dedicated to Gandolfini, who passed away before the film’s release and was praised for his charming performance. The loss of the actor heightened his lovable presence in the film and was praised by audiences and critics alike. Julia Louis-Dreyfus was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Enough remains special for starring two middle-aged divorced characters in a plethora of romantic comedies aimed at the young and immature.

7 Somebody’s Gotta Give

Somebody’s Gotta Give was directed by Nancy Meyers, starring Jack Nicholson as Harry Sanborn and Diane Keaton as Erica. Harry is in a relationship with a much younger Marin, which scares his mother, Erica. She questions Harry and confronts his womanizing approach to relationships, while Harry slowly warms to Erica. The film follows the love-hate dynamic between two opposing personalities, and Nicholson and Erica were praised for their performance. The film was a critical and commercial success, with Keaton being nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor and winning a Golden Globe for his performance. Nicholson was also nominated for the latter. Somebody’s Gotta Give remains a rom-com favorite for authentically depicting aging characters dealing with their issues in search of love.

6 Mama Mia!

Mama Mia! is a jukebox musical comedy film directed by Phylida Lloyd, which is adapted from the book and play of the same name written by Catherine Johnson. The story is set against the backdrop of musical numbers by the classic Swedish band ABBA. It follows bride-to-be Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, who is raised by her single mother Donna, played by Meryl Streep. Sophie invites three men to her wedding who could potentially be her father. Donna embarks on a roller coaster ride as she meets her ex-lovers on the eve of her daughter’s wedding. The film is a nostalgic jaunt into the pop era of the 70’s when ABBA was at its peak, and it also doubles as a unique holiday movie in that it’s set in Greece. Streep is commendable for her comic timing and singing abilities. It’s impossible not to sing along to the movie if you’re an ABBA fan.

5 It is complicated

It is complicated is directed by Nancy Meyers and stars Meryl Streep as Jane and Alan Baldwin as Jacob, who play a divorced couple but have unfinished business to settle in their love life. Jane is also attracted to Adam, played by Steve Martin, which complicates her life. The film is unique for its approach to divorced couples falling in love again and how boundaries should be drawn with separated couples. The film boldly explores sexuality in elderly couples from a hilarious new perspective.

The film was applauded for the performances of Streep and Baldwin, and both were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances. The cast included Zoe Kazan and John Krasinski and it was awarded the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Award for Best Cast. The film was nominated for Street and Baldwin was nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards, Satellite Awards and two Golden Globes for Nancy Meyers for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

4 Bridget Jones’ Diary

Bridget Jones’ Diary was directed by Sharon Maguire which follows the life of Bridget Jones, played by Renée Zellweger, which is based on the book of the same name written by Helen Fielding. The film was a reinterpretation of the work of Jane Austen. Pride and Prejudice, where Bridget is a 30-year-old woman who writes down her desires in her diary and plans to manifest them in real life. However, two men enter her life and fight over her affections, which changes her plans. The film was appreciated by audiences and critics alike for Zellweger’s comic timing and its take on an everyday British woman dealing with bodily issues. Bridget learns to change for the better to be with the man she loves.

3 insomnia in seattle

insomnia in seattle was directed by Norah Ephron which follows the life of a journalist named Annie, played by Meg Ryan, who falls in love with a widowed architect, played by Tom Hanks, when her son talks on a radio show looking for a new partner for his father. The film was inspired by the film A case to remember, released in 1975. The studios were apprehensive about making Sleepless in Seattle, as the main characters don’t meet for most of the film. The film stood out for being realistic while being a romantic comedy, as it brought the nuances of a long-distance relationship. The main characters believed in two different ideas of love, but the film was compelling for balancing its romantic themes with the drama of being a single parent and a partner in love with someone else.

two You’ve got mail

You’ve got mail was directed by Norah Ephron, starring Tom Hanks as Joe Fox and Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly, who develop a virtual email relationship, ignoring the fact that they are professional rivals. The story was based on the Hungarian play perfumery which has been adapted several times as films. The film is known to be one of Ephron’s best directing works and is sometimes considered a more witty sibling of Ephron. Sleepless in Seattle. That it was the third film in which Ryan and Hanks were written as romantic interests, but it was positively accepted by the new approach to romance in the new age of emails. The film remains relevant and is still appreciated decades later for its romantic themes as well as its depiction of small business in the 1990s.

1 the holiday

the holiday was directed by Nancy Meyers, which follows two women looking for love who trade their homes for a holiday to deal with heartbreak during Christmas. The two main characters were Iris, played by Kate Winslet, and Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz. The film was written by Meyers with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black in mind, all of whom agreed to star in the film. the holiday it checked all the boxes for a heartwarming romantic comedy and Winslet was applauded for her performance in a lighter role whereas she was mostly known for her tragic roles.

Although the film was released during the holiday season, it was not necessarily a Christmas-themed film. Women in movies take time out and go on a journey of self-love rather than spending time with their friends, which makes the holiday an unconventional romantic comedy that has aged very well.