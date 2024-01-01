Best Tips to Improve Your Mental Health

mental health It is one of the essential aspects for a better quality of life,

By paying attention to that, This can not only prevent diseases psychologist that can affect you, but at the same time, tools can also be developed to enhance you welfare And learn to handle different types of situations.

That’s why The New York Times recently consulted with experts and prepared this A list of main factors that should be considered Have to do it throughout the year.

your recommendations They cover aspects ranging from better sleep to approaching aging with optimism and looking for the little elements that surprise you. in daily life.

This is what he has suggested.

It is known that one should sleep the number of hours recommended by experts. It is an important factor in replenishing energy and being able to function better.,

However, on social networks like TikTok you can find videos of techniques that promise to help you in this regard, It should always be borne in mind that the methods have been validated by experts, Otherwise, you may not be able to achieve effective results or, worse, may face adverse health problems.

According to the above media, There are studies that have proven that cognitive-behavioral therapy can be as useful as medication for treating insomnia.,

For this, If you have trouble sleeping, it is recommended to consult a doctor Evaluating the best ways to deal with your situation.

It is common for people to realize this at certain times. Even, Controlled levels of anxiety can be useful for waking alarm systems and helping to identify threats.,

still, When it becomes chronic or persists over time, it becomes a problem.,

“If you start to notice that anxiety and fear are constantly present, it’s a sign that you need help.”Petros Levonis, president of the American Psychiatric Association, told the Times.

can be added to Symptoms such as sweating, tremors, trouble concentrating and increased heart rateamong others.

Responsibilities associated with one’s personal daily routine may, in some cases, lead the individual to constantly think about aspects that cause anxiety.

Although it is normal to worry about relevant issues, you should not let these thoughts dominate your mind. And do not let us live in peace.

In addition to setting boundaries, doing distracting activities can be helpful in this area. where appropriate.

One strategy he suggested is Set a timer for 10 to 30 minutes to dedicate some space to thinking about the topics that worry you. Once this time is up, you should continue,

It is important May these worries not paralyze you and prevent you from living your daily life.,

As its name suggests, it’s a method that promises to help you maintain order, even if Although this may seem superficial, it has important implications,

actions like Washing dishes or doing household chores can be difficult when you’re dealing with an illness. mental health.

However, Doing this will not only help you maintain a routine, but also help you live in a more organized and welcoming space.,

Along these lines, professional counselors and authors of the book How to save your house when it is drowning? (S&S/Simon Element, 2022), Casey Davis suggests in conversation with The Times “Order of 5 things” method,

This includes moreFocus on 5 main categories of clutter – like dishes, trash, dirty clothes, items with one location and those without a specific location – and tackle them one at a time. To achieve this efficiently.

This concept refers to Appreciate and be grateful for the aspects that life or other people can provide,

Experts consulted by the above media He advised expressing this whenever possible, for example, writing gratitude letters or journaling positive things that happened to you. Of life.

Although it is common to value the aspects that youth brings, aging This may bring with it aspects such as better emotional intelligence or more experiences that you cherish.,

According to studies, May even increase your longevityBesides boosting your mental health.

Experts also recommend that older people that they remain physically active and connected with their community or loved ones,

There are many ways in which an artistic discipline can help you. One of the main ones is give yourself a medium of expression,

It could be playing a musical instrument, drawing, painting, writing, dancing or acting.Just a few activities to mention.

The main thing is not how much experience you have in any of these areas, but how good they can make you feel.,

It is common that many times people look for the best situations to surprise themselves in everyday life. However, Recognizing and appreciating the more subtle aspects can help you connect with both your surroundings and yourself.,

Under this point, experts consulted by the Times suggested a method called “Wonder walk”, which involves choosing a new or familiar place to walk and imagining that you are there for the first time,

Already in the middle of that place, someone must be Pay attention to each sense to understand everything from the air reaching your face to the bark of a treeTo give some examples.

This may seem obvious, but there are situations in which it is not put into practice. This is even more so if you consider the constant emails and endless content offered by social networks.,

Take some space to step away from the screen Can help both your mental and physical health,

And This doesn’t mean you should give up your cell phone forever. Nothing like that.

Psychologist and academic Larry Rosen of California State University, Dominguez Hills recommends Set a 15 minute timer on your phone,

then you must Silence it and put it aside. Once this time has passed, you can spend a minute or two reviewing the apps you like the most and then concentrate on what you were doing for about 15 minutes.,

that strategy It promises to help you so that the interest in your cell phone does not interfere with your concentration regarding the activities you are planning to do.,

practice that breathing pattern Helps in relaxation, regulates heart rate and reduces blood pressureAmong other benefits.

Other than this, This can be especially useful for dealing with situations that generate anxiety, stress or fear.,

especially It is always advisable to visit a specialist to evaluate your particular case. And the best ways to address it.