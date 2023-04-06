Best TV Series to Watch When You’re Bored

As we age, our daily lives become more and more full of activities, to the point where weekends become the space we look for to enjoy our free time with friends and family, or simply to relax and enjoy recreational activities around the house. However, even if we have an absolutely packed routine of things to do, from time to time we all experience the inevitable: boredom. For those moments, nothing better than sitting on the couch with some snacks and enjoying a good movie or TV series, something that is available to everyone today with a wide range of options.

Cinema and television have always been two of society’s greatest allies, but with the emergence of streaming platforms and the large volume of productions that are released every week, they have gained greater prominence than ever: it is practically impossible not to find a movie or TV program that suits our personal tastes. Fortunately, just as the entertainment industry is available whenever we need to unwind or enjoy some company, it also comes into play when boredom takes over, offering us the chance to enter other stories and live different adventures alongside the main characters. of our favorite productions. So if you’re feeling bored, here are some TV series you should definitely check out.

10 squid game

Netflix

the premiere of squid game in 2021 completely revolutionized the world and, in a remarkably short period of time, ranked among Netflix’s most watched productions, attracting millions of viewers worldwide. This South Korean production by Hwang Dong-hyuk features a very peculiar premise, featuring hundreds of people with severe financial problems who enter a secret competition to win a large sum of money that could change their lives. In order to win, they have to successfully overcome different children’s games, but there is a problem: in each of the challenges, they risk losing their lives.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon star in this acclaimed production that has received a number of awards and nominations. Following squid gameWith the success of the series, its creator started working on a second season, scheduled for 2024.

9 The Good Place

NBC

Kristen Bell stars in The Good Place like Eleanor, a woman who dies and arrives at the Good Place, a space destined to shelter those who practiced good deeds during their passage through the earth and are guaranteed to have all their wishes fulfilled. But there’s a small problem: Eleanor wasn’t a good person in her life, and to keep her place in the Good Place, she must learn from her soulmate and new neighbors if she is to avoid an eternity of heartache.

This show, created by Michael Schur, premiered in 2016 and aired for four seasons, with performances by William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden. Over the seasons, this acclaimed TV series has received many awards and nominations, including two Golden Globes and 14 Primetime Emmy Awards.

8 how I Met Your Mother

CBS

Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders star how I Met Your Mother, a 2005 sitcom created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays. On the show, an adult 2030s Ted Mosby tells his two children the intricate story of how he met their mother, tracing his 20s, his many failed relationships, and the adventures he had with his hardcore group of friends.

how I Met Your Mother was inspired by the creators’ experiences as young adults living in New York City and aired for nine seasons, ending in 2014. Due to the popularity of this show and the good reception from audiences, 2022 saw the premiere of the spin-off How I Met Your Fatherwith a very similar premise, but from a female perspective.

7 sex education

Netflix

sex education is a British TV series that became a critical and popular success due to its point of view and cast performance, among many other things. Created by Laurie Nunn for Netflix, the production revolves around Moordale Secondary School students, who are navigating adolescence and all the difficulties that entails. Among them is Otis, a young man that everyone considers a freak, but thanks to the knowledge instilled by his mother, a sexologist, he finds a way to earn some money and help spread good sexual practices among his peers.

Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson and Aimee Lou Wood are some of the stars of the wonderful cast. sex education since 2019. This show is currently awaiting its fourth season, although not many actors will be reprising their roles to start.

6 Home

Fox

Home it is one of those series that holds the audience from beginning to end, both for the story of the main character and for the episodic cases presented. This Fox medical drama created by David Shore follows Dr. Gregory House, a doctor as brilliant as he is egomaniacal and quirky who leads a team of diagnosticians at Princeton-Plainsboro Hospital in New Jersey as they handle the most unusual medical cases. The methods he uses in his day-to-day work are far from conventional, which causes strong friction with his team, managers and other doctors at the hospital.

Hugh Laurie leads the cast of Home alongside Robert Sean Leonard, Omar Epps, Jesse Spencer, Jennifer Morrison and Lisa Edelstein. The show aired for eight seasons and earned the entire staff a number of awards, including two Golden Globes presented to Laurie for her lead role.

5 Big Bang Theory

CBS

Leonard and Sheldon are two physicists and housemates who often hang out with Howard and Raj, two co-workers who are just as nerdy as they are. But the life of this group changes completely with the arrival of Penny, a new neighbor whose presence in the building becomes a challenge, and who soon surprises Leonard.

This is the plot of Big Bang Theorythe CBS series that aired for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. This Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady show became extremely popular, attracting a large fan base worldwide and leading to the creation of the prequel series young sheldon. It stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

4 Weird stuff

Netflix

Weird stuff is undoubtedly one of the most popular series of recent years and also one of the biggest hits on Netflix. This Duffer Brothers production, which chronicles the strange events that befell the inhabitants of Hawkins during the 1980s, stars a cast that perfectly combines established stars and young talents, such as Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard and David Harbor , between others. many others.

The show debuted in 2016 and quickly became an audience favorite and a top contender for award ceremonies. Over its four seasons, Weird stuff it earned over 200 nominations and added many, many stars to the cast, such as Sadie Sink, Sean Astin, and Joseph Quinn. The show is currently awaiting its fifth and final season for 2024.

3 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a Fox series that, despite its cancellation, managed to rise again and emerge as one of the greatest comic productions of recent years. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, this series follows the detectives of the New York Police Department’s 99th Precinct in Brooklyn as they adjust to the arrival of a new commander with an overly serious attitude.

Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Chelsea Peretti are just some of the stars of this popular 2013 comedy. Brooklyn Nine-Nine it aired on Fox for five seasons until it was canceled, but NBC picked it up and offered audiences three more seasons of the show.

two Friends

NBC

Friends is an obvious choice when you’re feeling bored, and no matter which episode you watch, you’ll always find yourself hooked on the hilarious adventures of this quintessential Manhattan group of friends.

This David Crane and Marta Kauffman show has been a turning point in television history since its premiere in 1994, and has starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, performers whose careers have reached absolute popularity. after his involvement in this production. Friends aired for ten seasons, ending in 2004, and managed to build a solid fan base over the years that remains strong to this day.

1 The office

NBC

Completing this list is a production that is likely to get anyone out of the dullest boredom: The office. In 2005, Greg Daniels adapted the show by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant for American television, and although the show’s first few episodes received mixed reviews, over its nine seasons it became a comedic masterpiece that, just like Friendsmaintains its strong fan base to this day.

With a cast led by Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, The office follows the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company as they deal with their quirky and irritating boss, Michael Scott, on a daily basis.