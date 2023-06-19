Beth Orton Single, Lonely and Happy: ‘Singing, Crying and Fainting’

Since her 1997 debut ‘Trailer Park’, British folktronica singer Beth Orton (52) has taken many different musical paths. ‘Weather Alive’, record number eight in Orton’s career, is undeniably a masterpiece. She takes time, just like Talk Talk’s ‘Spirit of Eden’. Yes, that comparison has been weighed and weighed.

Gert van Nieuwenhove

Hummo I like ‘Weather Alive’ best when you only half vocal or sing about being alone and lonely.



beth orton “This record was made in isolation, with me on an old piano I’d bought for £300. I remember the first recording with other musicians. All of a sudden I was shy and nervous and started changing my lyrics. But when I got home so i thought, i’ll put it back in (laughs),

Humo what a record! What a profession! And yet the record company turned you down.



orton “drummer” tom skinner (known from that smile And sons of kemet, Ed.) I’ve known for a long time: He used to play in my band about fifteen years ago. he brought the bassist tom herbert Together. We sent a demo to the record company, but they didn’t think it was good enough. Or they just haven’t heard. But I knew I was creating something beautiful.”

Humo saxophonist Alabaster DePlume is also participating.



orton “I loved his ‘To Say and Lee: Instruments, Vol. 1’ and got to know him informally. For the outro to ‘Arms Around a Memory’ I asked him for a saxophone that sounds like it’s in the New York subway. I Couldn’t find anyone who could do it better.

» After a while I started to feel more free as a producer. I had already edited records and co-produced with others, but suddenly I had to supervise several parts. It was difficult sometimes, but it was my own search.”

HUMO I saw your support act Indigo Sparke at AB on June 22nd last year: a barrel full of anecdotes, she sang along with her tour manager and silenced the room in the final straight line. Which young artist do you like best?



orton “I’m very happy about billie eilish there is. I have faith in him. She gives the teen space and expresses her anger and confusion. And of course that includes screaming. I love her body positivity and her oversized T-shirts. And I’m glad my 15-year-old daughter can hear him.”

humo has anyone ever yelled at you?



orton “People sing along, cry and sometimes even faint. But nobody ever shouted, no.”

Humo I used to hear your voice a lot on ‘Alive Alone’ and ‘Where Do I Begin’ by The Chemical Brothers.



orton “The songs with Tom and Ed were deep and very emotional. And they did a lot with our minds and our bodies, too: I saw pure euphoria in the clubs. But I also thought: Who’s going to hold all those people on the way down? I always hoped that everyone had found someone to go home with at the end of the night. I once heard ‘Where Do I Begin’ in a club: first my voice through the speakers, then the thunderous beat that blasted the whole room. Very nice feeling

English club culture was cheesy, messy and crude, but also intelligent and inclusive. The Oasis was beautiful and wild, even in the mid-90s. much better than those cool ones later the strokes hung on.

