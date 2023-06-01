“Better communication could have avoided unrest about takeover”: Club Brugge fans hope ‘farmers’ don’t become ‘farmers’

Once built from Flemish soil, soon to be in the hands of foreign owners: Club Brugge’s takeover would be a blue-black milestone. The fact that ‘the club’ could soon fall into the hands of American owners, for example, caused unrest among supporters. “If we get taken over by a group like Red Bull, I find it disappointing. Then our club will lose its soul.

Work ethic, sweat and winning are the most important values, and with Antoine Vanhove, a pigeon fan he took care of transfers for decades. It doesn’t get more Flemish than Club Brugge. But under Bart Verhaeghe and Vincent Meinert, the club developed into an entertainment company with a European presence and a value of over 200 million euros. And all this may soon fall into foreign hands. Investment bank Rhine Group assists the club in its search for a buyer. It did this earlier with Chelsea and is currently doing it with Manchester United.

The boardroom that will soon be owned by American investors: what do the loyal army of supporters think about it? Hans Noelle, a member of the ‘FC Bruges 5 After 12’ task force seeking a new stadium, finds the communication a bit unfortunate at first. “Instead of actively communicating, we had to find out through leaks. It causes some turbulence in the blue-black family and was avoidable.”

“I see three reasons why Vereghey should be looking for an acquisition,” Noel says. “The failed IPO, the stadium file and the situation around Vincent Meinert. On the other hand, new capital is needed to keep growing. The Flemish anchoring is good, but perhaps the acquisition could mean an even bigger leap forward for the club. Since the file Rhine Group has, I think, the focus is primarily on the US investor market. Whether that local embedding is still possible remains to be seen. It depends on the investors and what business model we end up with .

Protecting Identity: It keeps coming back. So says actor Rick Verhey, who takes part in almost all matches. “I was having some milk when I heard the news. Maintaining your individuality: This will be the most important way. that we don’t farmers should call instead farmers, (Smile) It’s understandable that there’s some uncertainty among fans now. The timing in particular seems a bit odd to me. We can only wait and hope that the club ends up in good hands.

Verheye has been engaged to Ives Boone, a partner for more than fifty years that hard Blue-black colour. “I have also seen that there is unrest. We don’t want to be a billionaire’s toy. And we want to be treated as a supporter, not a customer. Football is business: I agree. But if we get taken over by a group like Red Bull, I find it disappointing. Then our club loses its soul, as happened in Leipzig and Salzburg.”

According to Luc de Ridder, who was a board member of the Supporters’ Federation for 25 years, a takeover also presents opportunities. He is still the manager at the club today. “Football is modernizing, and maybe we will get names that are unimaginable now. The fans remain the bedrock of the football club. With mutual respect, everyone deserves a chance. Unless it becomes a story like KV Oostende where there was not enough sports knowledge.

This chance seems small: it belongs to different zodiac signs and a successful club that is very attractive in the market. De Ridder says, “Bart Verhaghe will leave the club in good hands.” “it is don’t make it easy, Hey. And maybe he’ll hold a position within the club? We don’t know where we stand yet, so it’s hard to judge right now. Perhaps our chairman is a little disappointed because the file of the stadium has not materialised. As an entrepreneur, this would also frustrate me.

Making the right choices with the right balance: Boone agrees. “A difficult balance, but one that is vital to the future of our club. We must not forget that through thorough modernisation, Verheeghe and Manaert have taken us to the absolute top in Belgium. We probably would never have been there without them.” Can’t reach.”