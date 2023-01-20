Betting on eSports: where you can make this type of sports betting in Chile

Because eSports take place through a console or a computer, many people believe that they are not sports. The reality is that, although they do not have the same characteristics as traditional sports, they are considered a sport because of the need for training and the mental agility they require.

For sports betting rooms this is one more sport. Different operators allow you to place bets on the winner of a league and the best shooter, among others.

How are odds calculated for eSports?

For the calculation of sports betting odds, operators take into account some factors. In the case of eSports, they mainly look at previous results and the type of tournament to make an assessment of the odds.

The team that has won the most times will have more chances. Unlike other sports, in eSports there are no factors such as location, weather or injuries. If you are interested in the world of sports betting, you should look for a welcome bonus to be able to enjoy them without investing a significant amount.

What are the main games you can bet on?

The eSports market is very changeable because every year new games come out and people join or change their preferences. However, over the years there are three games that have managed to prevail and today they are the most popular.

The first is the League of Legends (LoL). It is classified as a MOBA, an acronym for multiplayer online battle arena game. In these games two teams share a map and play opposite missions, for example taking over the opponent’s base. Each game has a variable duration, between 15 and 60 minutes. Tournaments usually play best of 5.

The second one is CS:GO, Counter Strike: Global Offensive. In this game, two teams of five participants compete to complete a contrary mission. For example, if the first team has to defuse a bomb, the other team has to defend it.

Finally, the third on this list is Dota 2. Once again, it is a multiplayer strategy game in real time. Overall the gameplay and objectives have a lot of similarities to LoL, but Dota is more tactical and more team focused.

What are the main eSports leagues?

There is a multiplicity of leagues around the world for different eSports, there are even some events that combine them. However, the most popular ones are based on the games we discussed above.

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is a league organized by Riot Games, the company behind LoL. It is celebrated in North America and Europe.

On the other hand, the Electronic Sports League (ESL) organizes the tournament for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Pro League (ESL Pro League). It is celebrated in different parts of the world.

Finally for Dota 2 there is a Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), a league is organized by Valve Corporation, the company behind the game.