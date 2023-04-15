‘Between Knives and Secrets’, acclaimed mystery by Rian Johnson, completes 3 years; See curiosities! – CinePOP Cinema

Three years ago, rian johnson delivered one of the best films of the decade with the comic mystery film ‘Between Knives and Secrets’.

After turning 85, Harlan Thrombey, a famous detective story writer, is found dead. Hired to investigate the case, Detective Benoit Blanc discovers that, among the mysterious employees and Harlan’s conflicted family, everyone can be considered a suspect in the crime.

The work was starred by a stellar cast formed by names like Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon and several others, and made a box-office smash by grossing over US$312 million around the planet. In addition, the production won numerous awards and nominations, including a nomination in the category of Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

To celebrate your birthday, we’ve put together a short list of some backstage triviawhich you can see below:

Jacob’s phrase, “you had sex with my grandfather” , was improvised by Jaeden Martell , but was originally lost in the scene, as several characters were talking and shouting. Shannon noticed this and approached Johnson, telling him that Martell had a great line; so they made a point of going back and capturing her.

was improvised by , but was originally lost in the scene, as several characters were talking and shouting. Shannon noticed this and approached Johnson, telling him that Martell had a great line; so they made a point of going back and capturing her. It was the idea of Don Johnson have your character hand Marta his empty plate, as if she were the maid, during the conversation about immigration.





Take the time to watch:

Johnson said that Shannon was by far the funniest person on set, and created many of her character’s funny lines and physical moments, such as the triumphant arm-raise during the “eat sh*t” scene and its retort: “I’m not eating a sh*t!”

Johnson considered cutting the speech from donuts de Blanc, but Craig convinced him it was good. Upon seeing the actor performing the scene, Johnson was convinced he should keep it.

various arts and designs of windows in the mansion are based on the motto memento mori, depicting everyday scenes populated by skulls or skeletons. The motto, which is translated to remember it’s deadlybecame very popular in the Victorian era and was used to remind people that death comes to everyone, whether rich or poor.

Both the title in English, ‘Knives Out’ and the production title, ‘Morning Bell’ are tracks from the album ‘amnesiac’ from the band rock English radiohead .

and the production title, are tracks from the album from the band rock English . Craig and Armas would work together again on ‘007 – No Time to Die’. This is due to the fact that Craig chose Armas for his role in the latter film due to the chemistry they had while working on ‘Between Knives and Secrets’.