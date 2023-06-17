Beveren and Kruibeke getting ready to merge, Zwijndrecht looking for the cat by the tree (Zwijndrecht)

Further clarification has been given in ongoing investigations into the functioning of the municipalities of Beveren, Kruibeke and Zwijndrecht. It is examining how the services work with a view to possibly moving forward for the merger at a later date.

A merger between Beveren and Kruibeke is almost certain to take place in 2025. Polls show that a majority of people in Beverenaar think the merger is a good idea and in Kruibeke as well as 85 percent. The dice have not yet been cast in Zwijndrecht.

Read this also. Most Beverenaars are positive about the merger with Kruibeke and Zwijndrecht: “very encouraging”.

Much research is now being done on the extent to which municipal services should help each other or to what extent they can continue to operate on their own. These preliminary results were interpreted during a mixed committee meeting in Beveren.

“A clear overview was drawn up that shows the difference in working methods between the three municipalities,” says Beavers Mayor Mark Van de Vijver (CD&V). “While this study is non-political, the results will provide future governments with a good hint on how to conduct policy.”

waiting for zwizendrecht

However, concrete scenarios are not yet being drawn up. “We believe that the Beveren-Kruibeke merger is final,” says Van de Vijver. “But we are not yet sure about Zwijndrecht. It is not intended to work on the two scenarios, so we will have to wait for Zwijndrecht’s decision. Only then will we prepare the services of the two municipalities to be merged in 2025. “

Marc van de Vijver doesn’t have a crystal ball, but at the moment he sees only two options for his neighbors in Zwijndrecht. “We will support their police services until the end of this year,” says Van de Vijver. “If it doesn’t come to a merger, that support will end and the pressure on services will become very difficult for Zwijndrecht. To solve those problems, I fear Zwijndrecht will become a district of Antwerp from then on.”