‘Beyonce advised not to listen to other people’s opinion’

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ just appeared on Disney+ and there’s already a new live action remake in the cinema: ‘The Little Mermaid’. This modern reworking of the classic cartoon from 1989 was controversial even before shooting began: Princess Ariel will be played this time by Halle Bailey (23), a black singer and actress.

– You were inundated with hate messages with the hashtag #NotMyAriel. How did you deal with it?



halle bailey “I ignore racist comments. I grew up in Georgia, a conservative state in the deep South of America, so I knew from childhood how the world works. My grandparents told me stories about their childhoods. Terrible stories I’ve heard of when they had to pick cotton. The disgust I feel is nothing compared to the oppression my forefathers suffered.

– Several videos of black girls provided a counterbalance: they thanked you with tears in their eyes.



Courtyard “Well huh? Then the director Robert Marshall (“Chicago”) invited me to audition for “The Little Mermaid”, expecting a background role. Because I don’t look like the Disney princesses of my childhood. But months after my audition, he called me unexpectedly: ‘Hello? Am I talking to Ariel?” I hope a black Disney princess is normal one day.

– You can always think in moments of doubt: ‘Beyoncé believes in me.’



Courtyard (laughs) “The idea really helps! My sister and I were young teens when we were spinning covers on YouTube as Chloe x Halle. Beyoncé So impressed that he offered us a record deal. He advised me not to listen to the opinions of others, but to believe in myself.

– What is the added value of this live action remake?



Courtyard “It gave us an opportunity to modernize the story. In the original, Ariel casts her vote for a man: not exactly an encouraging message. In our movie, Ariel finds her way in life, and she’s the icing on the cake is Prince Charming.

– How did you film the many underwater scenes?



Courtyard “We alternated between a giant water tank and a green screen, which we then hung in front of a harness. I often had to use my imagination, because of course I could draw live crabs or Wasn’t on set with the fish. Intense and bizarre, but the result might be there.”

