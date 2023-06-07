Beyoncé, Alexander De Crew, Shari Bossuet and Dua Lipa

thank hotel staff with vip tickets



Beyoncé, American singer

Beyoncé has shown her most bountiful side. The American singer was treated to VIP tickets for her sold-out Renaissance World Tour with some of the staff at the Corinthia Hotel in London. His butler, his personal chef and hotel concierge, among others, received such a ticket for around 870 euros. Beyoncé stayed at the hotel when she finished her performance in London. She moved into the hotel’s penthouse, where accommodations cost approximately 23,000 euros per night.



ends up in hospital after falling off bicycle



Alexander de Crew, Prime Minister

The result was a little different for Alexander De Crew on Saturday as he took a leisurely bike ride with his son. The prime minister fell a few hundred meters from his home in Michelbeke. He fell on his head, briefly lost consciousness and was therefore taken to UZ Gent for a series of tests. He didn’t show anything dangerous. The Prime Minister was allowed to go home again yesterday morning. One day of rest on Sunday should be sufficient. According to his cabinet, the accident will not affect his agenda for the coming days.



Suspended after doping test positive



Shari Bossuet, cyclist

Shari Bossuyt is temporarily on hold. The cyclist returned a positive test on March 19 after the third stage in the Tour de Normandie in Caen, which he won. During testing, traces of a letrozole metabolite were found in his urine. It’s the same product that has set longtime cyclo-cross rider Toon Aerts apart. For Bossuet, the case could jeopardize participation in the Olympic Games in Paris. Last year she became world champion Madison in French Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines with Lotte Kopecky.



Criticizes the way migration is discussed



dua lipa, singer

“Short-sighted and narrow-minded.” British singer Dua Lipa describes the way immigration is discussed within the British government. Interior Minister Suella Braverman used the words ‘invasion’ and ‘Albanian criminals’ during the debate on the boat people. Dua Lipa, who herself has Albanian-Kosovar roots, says that words that hurt. She asks for more sympathy. Singer is not alone in his criticism. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also talks about a derogatory focus on the Albanian people.