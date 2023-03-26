Beyoncé and Adidas quietly end years partnership

Fans of the clothing brand Beyonce, ivy parkwere surprised to learn that the adidas and the singer silently end their years-long partnership, after suffering losses from low sales. According to the newspaper “The Hollywood Reporter” the artist and the company mutually agreed to separate.

Read more: Beyoncé is accused of being a former security guard. know the details

Citing information from a source close to the situation, the publication also claims that the decision to end the partnership was motivated by major creative differences between Ivy Park and the German lifestyle brand.

“Beyoncé is expected to regain full ownership of her brand. She is reportedly excited to forge her own path and retain creative freedom with Ivy Park.”

As early as February of this year, the Wall Street Journal had anticipated such a move, as it reported that the Ivy Park brand was ‘struggling’ to survive as a result of “sluggish sales” last year.

According to the news agency, the brand’s sales fell by more than 50%, raising just US$ 40 million in 2022, a big difference compared to the profit of US$ 93 million in 2021, when Adidas had projected that it wanted a profit of US$ 250 million.

Read+: Beyoncé announces ‘Renassaince World Tour’. Know everything!

GRAMMY

Many celebrities congratulated Beyonce for her historic victories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there was a person very close to the singer who did not: her sister Solange Knowles. According to the website “MediaTakeOut” the reason Solange has not made any comments to Beyoncé for her achievement is that the two have been estranged for several months.

Read more: Son of Solange Knowles will be a father at 17

“Solange has been absent from Bey’s side for the last few months…. We all thought it was weird that Solange wasn’t featured on[Beyonce’s new album]’Renaissance’ because it’s the kind of sound that suits Solange.”

“Solange also did not post anything to show support for the new Renaissance tour, but used her networks to talk only about her own projects (…) strange that she is not supporting Beyoncé”, continued the informant.

While there is no evidence that the sisters are at odds, the person commented: “I’ve heard things about your relationship. I think definitely something is going on between them,” she suggested.

Beyoncé set a new record for most Grammy wins after taking home four awards, including recognition for Dance/Electronic Recording, Dance/Electronic Album, R&B Performance and R&B Song.

Read+: Anitta celebrates Grammy nomination: ‘First Brazilian in 50 years’

In total, the iconic singer has amassed 32 Grammys in her career, although she lost out on other major categories like Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year at the ceremony.

Last Sunday, February 5, the Grammy Awards ceremony took place, one of the biggest music awards. The event took place in Los Angeles, in the United States.

Beyonce broke the record and became the most awarded person at the event, reaching the mark of 32 trophies, but the singer did not win in the main categories this year.

Furthermore, the eyes of all Brazilians were on Anita, which competed in the New Artist category. However, the Brazilian lost the prize to Samara Joy.

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!