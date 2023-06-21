Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the Louis Vuitton show in Paris

It was the most anticipated menswear show of the season so far: the presentation of Pharrell Williams’ first collection as creative director at Louis Vuitton. a number of a listers Showed your support by showing up in the new collection. However, all eyes were on one specific couple in the VIP section: Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It is not every day that ‘music royals’ attend a fashion show.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Louis Vuitton show
Beyoncé and Jay-Z clearly went the extra mile for a classy affair in Paris. Beyoncé took a break from the all-silver look she wore on her Renaissance tour last month. Instead, she opted for a silky, yellow ensemble that served as a more relaxed version of the two-piece suit. A sort of chic version of pajamas, which she took to an even higher level with a pair of big sunglasses. Of course, the star also wore a Louis Vuitton bag. Her chosen style? A monogrammed cousin bag with a chic chain handle.
Jay-Z, in turn, went for a more traditional look. He opted for a sleek brown three-piece suit worn over a crisp white shirt. refined and elegant; A good partner knows when to shine the other one. Though it’s almost impossible not to be when you’re with Beyoncé.
This article was originally published by Vogue US.
(translated to tag) Beyoncé