Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the Louis Vuitton show in Paris

It was the most anticipated menswear show of the season so far: the presentation of Pharrell Williams’ first collection as creative director at Louis Vuitton. a number of a listers Showed your support by showing up in the new collection. However, all eyes were on one specific couple in the VIP section: Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It is not every day that ‘music royals’ attend a fashion show.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Louis Vuitton show

Beyoncé and Jay-Z clearly went the extra mile for a classy affair in Paris. Beyoncé took a break from the all-silver look she wore on her Renaissance tour last month. Instead, she opted for a silky, yellow ensemble that served as a more relaxed version of the two-piece suit. A sort of chic version of pajamas, which she took to an even higher level with a pair of big sunglasses. Of course, the star also wore a Louis Vuitton bag. Her chosen style? A monogrammed cousin bag with a chic chain handle.

Jay-Z, in turn, went for a more traditional look. He opted for a sleek brown three-piece suit worn over a crisp white shirt. refined and elegant; A good partner knows when to shine the other one. Though it’s almost impossible not to be when you’re with Beyoncé.

This article was originally published by Vogue US.