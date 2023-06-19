Beyoncé and Jay-Z buy the most expensive home in Malibu

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is in full swing. The singer just tapped Amsterdam and will be flying around the world with her entourage by the end of September. Reportedly, the concerts will net him a mere $2 billion. Add to that her husband Jay-Z’s $750 million — along with the sale of his stake in D’ussé Cognac to Bacardi — and it will come as no surprise that this power couple has become the proud owner of most expensive home in malibu,

Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid $190 million for the minimalist and brutal abode atop Paradise Cove – the most ever paid for a home in California. Residence, designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Endo, counts 40,000 square meters. Because the building was never officially put on the market, nothing is known about the interior or the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. However, two huge pools can be viewed from the outside, including a reflecting pool that Ando is famous for.

The Carter family bought the property from Mariah and Bill Bell – he is the son of soap opera creator William Bell another world, the young and the Restless And the Bold and the Beautiful – who built the famous concrete house To showcase its vast collection of art, including works by Jeff Koons, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Marcel Duchamp.

The home of Queen Bee and Hova is not Tadao Ando’s only residential work in Malibu. Two years ago, Kanye West paid $57 million for a much smaller Endo-designed home just a short walk from the coast—closer to his ex, Kim Kardashian.