Beyoncé appeared fuming due to sound problems during the performance

The 41-year-old musician has enthralled audiences across the UK and Europe on his ‘Renaissance’ tour. Fans are still enjoying the many incredible shows from the past month.

Most of her concerts in Europe now have gone off without a hitch, with a special performance by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy (11) and familiar faces in the audience watching her.

technical problems

Unfortunately, their most recent show in Warsaw, Poland, didn’t go as smoothly as planned due to technical difficulties — namely a loud, painful buzz.

A fan attending the concert caught the disturbance on video and zoomed in to see Queen Bey herself, who stood motionless on stage – and as the fan put it, “she was furious.”

In the video, the “Break My Soul” singer looks like she’s absolutely boiling, with her mouth slanted down and a serious sideways glance through her sunglasses.

While the video is only a few seconds long, it was clear the musician was not at all happy and fans quickly pointed this out in the comments, with one quipping “people are getting fired” and another saying “he’s furious.” “

emotions run high