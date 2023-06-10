Beyoncé blows the roof off in Barcelona

Spain has been getting a lot of visitors lately. While Bob Dylan is on tour around the country, Beyoncé gave her best performance in front of a large audience in Barcelona. She shone in front of a sold-out Olympic arena where she gave a concert that will go down in the books as the most-attended artist concert ever.

It’s ten minutes past eight. In the song, the actress shouts from the speakers, but nothing is visible on the stage right now. Ten minutes later, 53,000 spectators at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona erupted in joy. Suddenly a covered golf cart appears from behind the stage. Beyoncé is written on the screen in big letters. When the lights come on, North American Goddess is at the piano. She says she loves Barcelona. The spectacle begins. It is the singer in her element at the center of the universe.

Beyonce shines. She wears earrings of a dozen stamps. Like she is a big star during her tour in 2016. A sight that delights the onlookers. Everything is aimed at highlighting her voice and body. Beyoncé is a party. Funk, hip-hop, house and gender variations.

The spectacle seems almost a musical. The show is only interrupted by a few costume changes. There is a large group of dancers surrounding Beyoncé. Composers and choir also supported the singer. The Queen of R&B satisfied her audience in Barcelona. Those who experienced the night with their goddess will not soon forget it. By the way, the show will kick off in Amsterdam on Saturday, June 17.