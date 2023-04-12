Beyonce Breaks Billboard Record With ‘Cuff It’

New milestone in Beyoncé’s career! “Cuff It” becomes her longest-running song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It surpassed her duet “Telephone” with Lady Gaga, which stayed at the top for 33 weeks in 2009-10.

The song was released on the singer’s last album, “Renaissance”, which was her seventh project to enter first on the Billboard 200. To debut her work, “Break My Soul” was chosen to be her first single and entered first place in the same parade that is being celebrated in the matter.

Check out the artist’s longest song times on the US chart:

34 weeks, “Cuff It”, 2023

33 weeks, “Telephone”, Lady Gaga feat. Beyonce, 2010

31 weeks, “Halo”, 2009

30 weeks, “Irreplaceable”, 2007-07

29 weeks, “Sweet Dreams”, 2009

29 weeks, “Baby Boy”, feat. Sean Paul, 2003

28 weeks, “Check On It”, feat. Slim Thug, No. 1 (five weeks), 2006

27 weeks, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, 2008-09

27 weeks, “Crazy in Love”, feat. Jay-Z 2003

24 weeks, “Me, Myself and I”, 2004

Now, Beyoncé is one week away from tying her highest chart time of her entire career, which is the song “No, No, No” by her former group Destiny’s Child. The song stayed for 35 weeks between 1997-98.

