Beyonce Breaks ‘Halo’ All-Time Record With ‘CUFF IT’

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” tour is fast approaching.

In less than two months, Beyonce and his team will surprise the public with their long-awaited “RENAISSANCE tour”. While Bey remains quiet, her album continues to speak for itself, breaking more records. More recently, one of her new songs surpassed an old fan favorite as her longest-running solo single of all time.

The Twitter account @PopBase shared the news on Monday night (March 27), that the 2008 hit Beyonce, “Halo”, has officially been surpassed by “CUFF IT” on the Billboard Hot 100 in terms of total weeks on the chart. The former song landed on the Houston native’s “I Am… Sasha Fierce” album, and it has an undeniably upbeat vibe. The latter of course is on the “RENAISSANCE” project and has since seen amazing remixes from Blxst and the Bey herself.

While “CUFF IT” is undeniably a fan favorite, other popular titles on the 16-song tracklist include “BREAK MY SOUL”, “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” and “ENERGY” featuring Beam. Shortly after unveiling “RENAISSANCE” to the world last summer, Beyonce hinted that the project was part of a trilogy, although it remains unclear when the next two albums will arrive.

The tour is scheduled to start on May 10th in Stockholm, before the vocalist takes on stages in several other cities around the world. Before the big premiere, fans got a preview of what was to come when Beyonce made a huge comeback in Dubai earlier this year.

At the time, she was helping celebrate the opening of a new hotel in the luxurious country, and famous friends like Kendall Jenner, Chloe It is Halle Baileyand your husband, jay-z, were present. A strict no-phones policy was enforced prior to the performance, although some attendees still managed to capture video and leak it online.

In related news, Beyonce and the adidas ended their partnership after 5 years, said the site. A source close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter that the award-winning singer and businesswoman Grammy and the German lifestyle company have mutually agreed to part ways.

Check out the post below twitter and the video on YouTube: