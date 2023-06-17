Beyoncé concert and crowds expected at Amsterdam track due to maintenance | inland

June 17th, 2023 at 7:05 amUpdate: 3 hours ago

Due to work around Amsterdam Centraal and two sold-out concerts by Beyonce at the Johan Cruyff Arena, congestion and delays are expected on railways in and around the capital this weekend.

NS tells passengers to take into account the extra travel time, but no problem. A spokeswoman told NU.nl that passengers can consult a travel planner before their journey.

Due to work on the track, no trains will run between Amsterdam Central Station and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena, and between Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Haarlem. MOJO advises Beyoncé fans to travel by train to Duyvendrecht station or use the Metro. Buses are stationed between Sloterdijk and Haarlem.

ProRail has announced that the points and tracks at Amsterdam Centraal station will be removed in order to extend the platforms between tracks 7 and 8. Also required at major maintenance points and overhead lines. The adjusted timetable applies from Sunday to Monday until approximately 02:00 at night.

Concert-goers have had more train problems lately. For example, several Harry Styles fans were stranded in Amsterdam last weekend after a fault on ProRail shut down train traffic around the capital.