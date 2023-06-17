Beyoncé concert and crowds expected at Amsterdam track due to maintenance | inland

Admin 43 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 41 Views

June 17th, 2023 at 7:05 amUpdate: 3 hours ago

Due to work around Amsterdam Centraal and two sold-out concerts by Beyonce at the Johan Cruyff Arena, congestion and delays are expected on railways in and around the capital this weekend.

(translate to tag) inland

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

9 top news stories of this week

1. Russia is too weak to turn the war to its will, Putin realizes this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved