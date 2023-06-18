Beyoncé delivers a sensational, awe-inspiring show



The set of Beyoncé’s show Renaissance, photographed here during her London performance. Image WireImage for Parkwood

Oops, Beyoncé’s bass drum. It’s two and a half hours long than Deadly Loud. Compelling and belligerent, that’s the best you can say about it. And of course the choreography moves smoothly through the Johan Cruijff Arena. But unfortunately you also have to keep in mind that in homage to Beyonce’s dance and club culture the rumbling basses are said to be Renaissance The subtleties are a little below.

As an audience, you know what you’re signing up for at one of Beyoncé’s two performances in Amsterdam. Especially after her sensational Coachella show in 2018, the singer has transcended mundane pop existence: On stage, Beyoncé is a phenomenon that mesmerizes you with total theater pulled together with exceptionally good singing and dancing. Might Wrap Up With: Much more than a set list, with some dutiful new work and plenty of old hits.

she wants to continue



Her drive for action commands respect. Beyoncé Plays Almost All of Her Last Album at the Arena Renaissance, from her previous, ridiculously successful record lemonade The singer engages in a song, and then only part of it: Build, Beyoncé doesn’t stop, she wants to keep going.

but the story of Renaissance Stammers a bit. With her album released last year, Beyoncé wanted to celebrate dance music: the rise of disco and then house and therefore nightlife. For example, tribute to the free-thinkers of the queer community, who dared to stage club culture, contrary to civic morality.

the festive, sometimes upbeat music of Renaissance You could say that the strong theme offers potential for a crushing show and a redemptive message. But in the arena it is a bit of a search for meaning.

futurism



The opening moves are quiet but impressive. Beyoncé enters in a silver, grand piano-like composition, in front of a stadium-wide screen from which a circle is viewed. Beyoncé sings her vocals on some church R&B songs, while behind her, in that round recess, a band blares against a backdrop of glittery curtains. beautiful what a power ballad Me turns into tina turner deep river, high mountain, She sings so beautifully.

After this emotional start – and the first of many pauses in changing clothes – the spiritual connotations give way to rigorous four-by-four measures. The decor turns bright pink and Beyoncé appears between two walking robots, who place metal photo frames with their telescoping arms in front and behind the singer: a dance with futurism.

After this the choreography plays a major role, starting with the songs comfortable And foreign superstar, Beyoncé was pushed into the silver cot while standing. Then his dance troupe begins a long parade down the circular catwalk in the center of the arena. Her choreographer Chris Grant’s moves are as cool as ever: from the pumping hand movements with which mere mortals freshen up their bicycle tires in the morning, to the startling acrobatics that always make Beyoncé’s dance pieces so whirling and dynamic. Are.



Beyoncé’s choreographer Chris Grant’s choreography plays a major role. Image WireImage for Parkwood

But as much as you sometimes stand in awe at dance shows (especially the hip-hop dance parties of French twins Laurent and Larry Bourgeois are spectacular), Beyoncé forgets to hold a packed stadium by the hand, Or tell a story that makes it possible to internalize the songs. you admire walking dance group break my soul But nowhere do you feel the liberating power that can emanate from the text: ‘Save yourself from anger. Don’t let anyone break your spirit.” It’s pretty much one-way traffic and the reverberating bass, which rumbles like the pistons of a freighter under the show, reinforces that sentiment.

Unforgettable moments will surely pass. in a block of classic houses along the tracks energy And cuff it, four subtle flames rise in perfect rhythm, followed by a sudden two-second silence. A ‘fireworks drop’, well done.

And in the finale, your mouth remains open again. Three individual dancers perform an amazing and dynamic solo, surrounded by the rest of the group. Especially the part of a dancer rolling down a staircase in a gold glittery dress and high heels is spectacular: you suddenly feel the power of the story here, breaking out of everyday life and the drab bourgeois and achieving something impossible. about to do.

That message should have been hammered home more forcefully, if necessary, with the sledgehammer of that deadly bass drum.

Lady Godiva or Bianca Jagger?

on the album cover of the record Renaissance Beyoncé as Lady Godiva sits on a stately horse statue in John Collier’s famous painting. The horse is a recurring element in the show of the same name at the Johan Cruz Arena: it appears on stage as a kind of hologram and at the end of the show the singer is on a shiny horse, which then floats through the hall. on the ropes. Ghoda also symbolizes the redemptive power of club culture and nightlife. According to Beyoncé connoisseurs, her appearance on horseback is also a tribute to actress Bianca Jagger, who entered the New York discotheque Studio 54 in 1977 on a live white horse.

pop

Beyoncé Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, 17/6. repealed. 18/6.