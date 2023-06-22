Beyonce didn’t like the diamond top in her most famous photo until she put on the photographer’s jeans

with picturesIn her most famous photograph, superstar Beyoncé (41) wears the jeans of the man who shot the image and which fit her. In this way, he saved the shoot of the artist who did not bring his own jeans. Beyoncé later neatly returned the garment, she now reveals. with a request.

It was a major photo shoot in 2003. Beyoncé, who was successful with Destiny’s Child at the time, knew what she wanted for the cover of her debut solo album. dangerously in Love, she asked Swiss photographer Markus Klinko (62), who had been capturing artists for some time. Reluctantly, as she preferred to be a ‘sexy model’ in front of the lens. Slacker It was a dream.

Beyoncé was mesmerized by a shoot she did with actress and model Laetitia Casta, where she posed nearly nude on a diamond-studded cobweb. The singer wanted something in the same atmosphere, but ‘smaller’. Klinko didn’t know how to handle it, but figured it out when Beyoncé’s mother Tina (her stylist at the time) arrived at the shoot. She had brought a perfect top studded with diamonds.

But the singer didn’t like it, Klinko says this week insider, Tina wore a long skirt under the top, which, according to Beyoncé, was made for a red carpet or prom outfit. Exactly what he didn’t like. The photographer suggested jeans. Beyoncé was thrilled, but there was one problem: She didn’t have any jeans. read below post



,You can fit into my pants that I’m wearing”, said Klinko in his own words. the rest is history. A well-thought-out picture with a contrast between a loose top and strict jeans turned out to be a complete improvisation. Did the photographer take the famous photo in his underpants? No, he assured the British newspaper Guardian: He had a spare pair.

According to the photographer, Beyoncé was “practically topless” during the shoot. The top was very mobile, but thanks to clever post-processing, there’s not ‘too much’ to see. The photo shows Beyoncé as it was in the future, the photographer thinks. She was a young woman, but definitely not a world star yet. She already looks like this in the photo: ,,It was kind of a road map of what she would become. read below post



There was no direction in the result. ,It was not my idea that he raised his arms,” Klinko says. ,,That was his idea, I don’t even know if it was really an idea. This was his instinct. And I knew: That’s the cover.”

Beyoncé took the jeans with her after the shoot, but on her next collaboration with Klinko, she returned them. Washed and with a bow around it. The photographer often says that the question comes to his mind whether he wants to sell the jeans, but he doesn’t. “She said, ‘Thank you so much, please don’t sell this on eBay.'”

