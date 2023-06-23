Beyoncé earns such a huge amount from her world tour

It’s clear that Beyoncé is currently one of the most successful female singers in the world – she recently made history during the Grammy Awards. And that their tours are being described as grand, exotic and spectacular is no news either. But this (unfortunately) often happens with expensive tickets. We wonder what a world tour like this will do for Queen B…

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

up to €2706 (!) per ticket

It took a while (read: six years) but it finally happened — Beyoncé was in Amsterdam to give some great concerts. And it brought in a lot of income.

For the two sold-out shows at the Amsterdam Arena, visitors paid at least €62.60 per ticket, and according to concert organizer Mojo the cost for VIP tickets rose to €2706 (!). Surely you’ve got the best spot for this in a private skybox with its own bar and toilets. Excellent, if you deposit around 3000 Euros.

But of course it wasn’t just the earnings, Beyoncé also spent a lot during the tour. Think hiring the world’s best dancers, a spectacular stage (with a silver horse that is hoisted into the air!), impressive artwork and the most beautiful designer dresses. So this leaves another question: what is more than the other?

forbes did the math

Still, Beyonce has made a huge profit at the bottom of the line. US business magazine Forbes did the math: The RenaissanceThe tour alone could bring in between $275 million and $2.4 billion in ticket sales (€235 million and €2.04 billion). The tour will last until September; The 57 shows that are still scheduled have all already been sold out.

And that’s just the ticket — Beyoncé also earns gold on merchandising and VIP packages. Forbes estimates that the singer takes home a significant portion of this merchandising income and takes 80% of ticket sales. The other 20% of ticket sales goes towards the cost of the tour. there’s a good chance Renaissance Beyoncé’s highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

In fact, she probably made more from this world tour than from all of her previous concert tours combined. Also no problem with Beyoncé’s latest $200 million home purchase.