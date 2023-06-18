Beyonce fans warned not to line up early due to warm weather

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 47 Views

Beyonce fans warned not to line up early due to warm weather
Beyoncé fans line up for first concert at Johan Cruz Arena

Johan Cruijff Arena warned Beyoncé fans not to queue early tonight. “Very hot weather in combination with high humidity is expected on Sunday, June 18th. So we recommend not getting in line too early for Beyoncé’s concert. Stadium opens at 5pm,” Johan Cruz Arena’s Twitter Can be read on the account.

prepare well

It is advised to be well prepared. For example, applying good sunscreen and possibly bringing a small pack of extra sunscreen is indicated. It is best to cover the head and neck with a hat or cloth. It is recommended to eat and drink in sufficient quantity throughout the day.

It is not wise to dress warmly, but it may get cold again on the way back. Bags no larger than A-4 are allowed.

lines in first concert

The American superstar will perform her second concert tonight. The first Beyoncé show took place on Friday evening at the Amsterdam Stadium. There were already queues on Johan Cruijff Boulevard on Friday afternoon. There was a good atmosphere and many fans brought umbrellas and parasols to protect themselves from the sun.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Lady Gaga shares with fans why she is less on social media

Lady Gaga has written an open letter to her followers on Instagram. In it, she …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved