Beyoncé, Gaga, Rosalía, Nicki and more: know who to expect at the MET Gala 2023 – Portal Famosos Brasil





O Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, and the 2023 edition is already starting to generate speculation about which celebrities will be invited to participate. Featuring fashion and entertainment icons, the annual event always showcases amazing and surprising looks that become the talk of the world.

Among the possible guests for the event are some of the biggest music stars, such as Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Rosé, Jennie, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga It is Rosalía. Some of them have already attended the event in previous years and always stand out for the elegance and creativity of the looks they choose. In addition to the singers, some actors are also quoted to participate in the event, such as Ryan Reynolds It is Blake Lively. Both are known for their sophisticated and daring styles, and have been invited to previous editions of the MET Gala.

Other celebrities who may be in attendance include Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, Jenna Ortega It is zendaya.

The MET Gala 2023 will take place on May 1, 2023 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and will be broadcast live around the world. With such a stellar guest list, we can expect amazing looks and a lot of creativity on the red carpet.