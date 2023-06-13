Beyoncé gets a private tour of the set of ‘Bridgerton’: “A special moment for the cast and crew” | TV

TVHistorical drama series ‘Bridgerton’ has gained a world famous fan: none other than Queen Bey, aka Beyoncé (41). When the singer stopped in the UK with her ‘Renaissance’ tour, some cast and crew members gave her a private tour of the set. He reports for ‘The Sun’. “The set was closed for his visit.”

Reportedly, the Netflix bosses themselves approached the world star after learning that Beyoncé is a huge fan of the series. A source told British newspaper ‘The Sun’, “The set was closed for his visit and everyone involved was told not to say a word about it. was a special moment. He asked many questions. And was very interested, everyone said afterwards that they were pleasantly surprised by how sweet and down to earth she was. Which of the cast actually featured her, it was not disclosed Coincidentally, the soundtrack to ‘Bridgerton’ features several versions of Beyoncé’s hits, including ‘Halo’, ‘Run the World’ and ‘Déjà Vu’.

third season

The spin-off series ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ was released in early May, but the third season of ‘Bridgerton’ has yet to have an exact release date. Presumably, the Netflix series will appear on the streaming service next fall.

It’s been known for some time that the new season will revolve around the characters of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Actress Nicola Coughlan – who plays Penelope – herself shared the news on Instagram: “Like Lady Whistledown, I’ve been walking around with a big secret for a long time. But I can finally say season three’ Polin’. Suffice it to say the two have become true fan favorites, and they’re very excited to see how their storyline and relationship will develop.

‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ available to watch on Netflix.

Look Announcing the third season of ‘Bridgerton’.

