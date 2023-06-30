Beyonce, her dancers and entourage dress in Dutch fashion brand Daily Paper



During her Opulence act at her concert in Warsaw, Beyoncé wore a black bodysuit jumpsuit and a maxi track jacket by Amsterdam fashion label Daily Paper. Image Parkwood Entertainment

The Renaissance concerto is divided into sections. Each segment is a set of numbers, equipped with appropriate set elements, lighting effects, video images and costumes. The Daily Paper clothes Beyoncé wore during the Opulence segment, in which she covered hits from, among other things Formation, Diva, Run the World And my power sings. For these massive numbers, the Daily Paper teamed up with the Tour’s head of styling, Shiona Turini, to develop a series of graphic looks with sportswear and workwear influences that wouldn’t look out of place in the club.

In Warsaw, Beyoncé herself wore a glittery black bodysuit, teamed with matching thigh-high heels and a floor-length black track jacket over it. The track jacket and bodysuit were decorated with silver nylon reflective stripes, shining the spotlight onto the stage. The dancers and other crew members were covered from head to toe in the same reflective nylon. They wore huge, tracksuit-like jumpsuits with detachable sleeves and trouser legs. On the back was the word ‘Crew’ in large letters, on the left sleeve was the brand name ‘Daily Paper’ in small letters.

But even without that logo, the apparel was recognizable as a daily paper. The Amsterdam label, founded in 2012 by Jefferson Osei, Hussein Suleiman and Abderrahman Trabsini, is characterized by a sporty approach – tracksuits like hoodies are a popular product category – with attention to detail and graphic prints. These are usually based on motifs from African cultures: the founders have roots in Ghana, Somalia and Morocco.



During Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, the onstage film crew and backstage crew wore silver reflective tracksuits from Dutch brand Daily Paper. Image Parkwood Entertainment

They are making significant international strides with their brand: in recent years they have opened stores in New York and London. The label’s clothing has been worn by celebrities such as former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and Beyoncé’s partner rapper cum music producer Jay-Z.

The fact that a global icon like Beyoncé is now appearing in the daily paper in front of thousands of fans is a huge step forward for the brand. Not only in terms of visibility, but also in terms of status: the Daily Paper associated itself with major luxury brands such as Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Gucci and Loewe, who also supplied clothing for the concert tour.

Exactly like Iris van Herpen, that is. At the opening of her concert in Amsterdam on June 18, Beyoncé wore a short dress and long, sheer cloak, both decorated with crescent-shaped silicone straps hand-sewn onto tulle in the color of Beyoncé’s skin. . There weren’t a hundred crew members to wear the costume, but with this single costume the Van Herpen team was already great: twelve people worked a total of seven hundred hours on the build.