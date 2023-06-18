Beyoncé honors her uncle and black LGBTQ+ community at the Arena

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views

This weekend Beyoncé gives two concerts at the Johan Cruz Arena. Those lucky enough to get tickets will be treated to not only Queen B’s greatest hits, but also a celebration of Black queer culture.

(translated to tagged) Beyoncé

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Tourist parking supermarket catches fire (MOL)

The fire started when the owners of the motorhome were out shopping. , © Tommy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved