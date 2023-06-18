Beyoncé honors her uncle and black LGBTQ+ community at the Arena

This weekend Beyoncé gives two concerts at the Johan Cruz Arena. Those lucky enough to get tickets will be treated to not only Queen B’s greatest hits, but also a celebration of Black queer culture.
As soon as the hall lights go out, the visitors of renaissance tour There’s a rainbow flag on the screen and a picture of Beyoncé’s mother and her uncle johnny, Johnny, actually Beyonce’s cousin, was a gay man who died of AIDS when the singer was seventeen. the album was without him Renaissance According to Beyoncé, there never was.
“She was my godmother and the first person to introduce me to music and culture,” the singer wrote in a letter to her fans last year. Renaissance,
thank you for uncle johnny Beyoncé was exposed to disco music and house. The latter style originated in the clubs of the eighties which were mainly visited by the LGBTIQ+ community of colour. You heard this music in the ballrooms of New York in the 1980s and 1990s where people of color from the LGBTQ+ community gathered. They could express themselves here without being condemned by society, which demanded of them to conform.
What is ballroom culture?
Ballrooms originated in New York in the 1980s. Diverse mothers put your houses But. Many members of the LGBTIQ+ community who were rejected by their own families have found a new family here. These “mothers” took young queer guys under their wing and groomed them for the balls,
during the balls The various Houses compete against each other for the trophy. Housemates showcased outfits in different categories, for which they were judged by the jury.
The most important function of the Ballroom, which still exists, is to create a safe space for people who face discrimination in their daily lives. here is their singularity Celebrated.
Ballroom culture has also become more popular in mainstream media in recent years, including through the series to erect And Famous,
precursor samples and references
Beyoncé’s late uncle was such a significant influence on the record that she mentions him by name in one of the songs. on the number hot Beyoncé sings: Uncle Johnny made my dress, that cheap spandex, that lookin messed upReferring to the time he made her dress for a prom.
Beyoncé thanked not only her uncle, but also “pioneers” of culture who influenced her album. “To all the fallen angels whose contributions to culture have gone unrecognized for too long. This one’s for you.”
For example, she uses short excerpts from the work of drag queens Moi Rainey and Kevin Aviance on the song. pure honey And let trans activist TS Madison speak comfortable,
“This is not the quick take-off of a bunch of fans that other artists are guilty of, but a studied love letter to the unsung heroes of black queer culture,” he wrote. W Magazine,
salvation for all
Beyoncé begins working on her last album nearly a year after the record’s release renaissance tour, Of course her biggest hits come Crazy in Love (2003) with, but her latest record is central. And the influences of the ballroom scene are also evident on the stage.
For example, dancers are regularly engrossed; Dance style which was prevalent in ballroom and is becoming increasingly popular today. During the nearly three-hour concert, Beyoncé organizes her own ball in which she centers her dancers.
Guardian A five star review summarized the concert as follows: “Her previous album lemonade There was a nuanced statement from Black Pride, Renaissance There is a physical deliverance for all.”
(translated to tagged) Beyoncé