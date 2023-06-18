Beyoncé honors her uncle and black LGBTQ+ community at the Arena

Ballrooms originated in New York in the 1980s. Diverse mothers put your houses But. Many members of the LGBTIQ+ community who were rejected by their own families have found a new family here. These “mothers” took young queer guys under their wing and groomed them for the balls,

during the balls The various Houses compete against each other for the trophy. Housemates showcased outfits in different categories, for which they were judged by the jury.

The most important function of the Ballroom, which still exists, is to create a safe space for people who face discrimination in their daily lives. here is their singularity Celebrated.

Ballroom culture has also become more popular in mainstream media in recent years, including through the series to erect And Famous,