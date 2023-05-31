Beyoncé honors Tina Turner with ‘River Deep Mountain High’ in London

She was honored with renditions of the hits River Deep, Mountain High. Several people in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium shared the emotional moment on social media. Beyoncé has often stated that Tina Turner was a huge source of inspiration to her. Already in 2008 he had already given a tribute to Tina with whom he also took the stage during her Grammy show. After listing a large group of black female music legends, she ended with the words: “But there is a legend which is the essence of all these things. (…) Leave it to the Queen.

A few days ago in Paris, Beyoncé also reflected on the death of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. He then asked the audience to “scream so Tina can hear you love her.” or the beyoncé number deep river, high mountain It is also not known whether the remaining concerts of the tour have also been placed on the playlist. The performances in London and Paris are part of the Renaissance World Tour, which began earlier this month in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.