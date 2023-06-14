Beyoncé inflation in Sweden | Time

Inflation in Sweden turned lower than expected in May. Reason: Beyoncé.

Swedish core inflation – excluding energy and the effect of interest rate adjustments – turned lower than expected in May. It came in at 8.2 percent, according to Bloomberg news agency, while economists had expected a decline of 7.8 percent. The Swedish central bank Riksbank also had a slightly lower estimate (8.1%).

Beyoncé seems to be part of the explanation. The American R&B superstar kicked off his world tour in Stockholm. She performed there for two consecutive days and attracted over 80,000 fans to the Swedish capital. Michael Grahn, chief economist at Danske Bank, told Bloomberg that that influx pushed up the prices of hotels, restaurants and entertainment.

“We expect the upside surprise to reverse in June as hotel and ticket prices return to normal,” he added.

Grahan expects the Riksbank to raise rates further, as inflation is still well above the monetary authority’s target. In addition, the Swedish krona remains weak, which has made imported goods more expensive. So Sweden has the same problem as neighboring Norway.

The Swedish currency recently declined to its lowest level against the euro. This development only makes it more urgent for the Riksbank to raise interest rates further, as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise its policy rate to 3.5 percent on Thursday.