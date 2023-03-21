Beyonce-inspired horror series

The subscribers of Prime Video can celebrate a new addition to the catalogue. After the premiere of the acclaimed adaptation Daisy Jones & The Sixnow is the time to Swarma series that mixes drama and horror to tell the story of a teenager who is passionate about a pop star.

Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the seven-episode production accompanies Dre (Dominique Fishback), a teenager who has a real obsession with Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown), a famous pop singer. She is also president of Enxame, a fan club dedicated to the artist, but her devotion is such that she ends up getting out of control and creating absurd situations.

What is Swarm’s story?

Swarm abuses the mystery to arouse the public’s attention. The story centers on a young woman’s obsession with an internationally famous singer. Fanaticism is such that she moves away from her sister Marissa and joins other fans to worship the artist.

Recently released, the series won 84% positive reviews from expert critics and 73% approval from the general public on Rotten Tomatoes. That way, if you're still thinking about giving the production a chance, chances are you'll like it.







Why is Swarm inspired by Beyonce?

The new Prime Video horror series brings several references to Beyoncé, starting with the choice of the fictional famous singer to be a pop diva. In addition, Ni’Jah’s aesthetic is inspired by the singer’s costumes.

It is also worth remembering that Beyoncé has a fandom (group of fans) called Beyhive, which in English refers to a combination of Beyoncé and beehive (beehive). In Swarmthe fan club is called “swarm” and has several references to bees.

Cast with Billie Eilish and other stars

In addition to an interesting plot, Swarm it also features an all-star cast made up of Chlöe Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, and Billie Eilish, who makes her debut as an actress.

The pilot episode was directed by Donald Glover (Atlanta), and the screenplay with, among others, Malia Obama, daughter of former US President Barack Obama.

Where to watch Swarm?

Those who are curious about the series can now marathon Swarm on Prime Video.

