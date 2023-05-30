Beyoncé launches ‘Renaissance’ pop-up in London

For those who couldn’t get Beyonce tickets RenaissanceWorld tour, we have a little bright spot to ease the pain. Flannels is a luxury retailer in London Information and starts a pop-up shop where you can get merchandise from the tour. Starting today you can view all in-store acquisitions queen bay Experience it for yourself in the British capital. Here we know.

‘Renaissance’ pop-up shop in London

where did it go Renaissance Flagship — which is now located in Flannels X, the retailer’s cultural hub — brings you everything you need to soak up the Beyoncé sensation. This is the ideal place for anyone looking for Renaissance Goods, As a luxury retail partner for the collection around the tour, Flannels released nineteen fashion items, including exclusive T-shirts such as cuff it, Even the exterior of the building has been converted into a 360-degree digital screen, adding to its aesthetic Renaissance shows.

but that’s not all. You can also see the twelve looks of Balmains here RenaissanceClothing collection designed by Beyoncé and Olivier Rousteing. Exclusively for the world tour, Flannels also releases three special items under the title Renaissance: Beyoncé with Balmain: One oversized T-shirt, a big bag and a hoodie. Prices range from 50 pounds (around 58 euros) for a T-shirt to 200 pounds (around 230 euros) for a hoodie.