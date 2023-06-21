Beyoncé or Styles’ concert instantly on Insta? ‘Pretend you’re there’

Last weekend Beyoncé performed at the Johan Cruz Arena, after Harry Styles gave a concert there earlier this month. Do you have friends who went to the concert? Then the next morning on social media you can count on stories, stories and even more stories of singing artists.
‘Fits the stage of life’
We always try to make a good impression in life and create a positive image of ourselves, according to Nadia Bij De Vate, who researches at UVA on the impact of social media on young people. He believes this explains why young people are so eager to pretend they belong at a music festival. “They share what they love to do. It helps them through their life stage because friends can confirm that piece of one’s identity.”
This is not the reason for filming the concert of Sabine (22). Earlier this month she was with Harry Styles, she goes to The Weeknd on Saturdays and next month she goes to see Coldplay. “I don’t film the whole concert, but I do film all my favorite songs,” she says. “I do it just to be able to look back later, it makes me so happy.”
And of course, she does put up something or the other on Instagram every now and then. “But I’m not an influencer, I don’t live to entertain others. I like to show in my highlights on Instagram which concerts I’ve already been to. Thirty now, so this digital diary I’ll go without.” And get them too.”
‘Well enjoy’
According to Bij De Vaate, the fact that young people share their experiences in this way is mainly beneficial. “Social media can help you find your identity. You can get affirmation through it: When I do and share things like this others obviously like it. It’s a kind of self-affirmation. Shows respect.”
Bij de Vate warns that this can certainly go too far. “For example, if you are more concerned with other people’s reactions than with enjoying something.”
In any case, filming during a performance is sometimes difficult, says Sabine. “You want it to be a beautiful video, but at the same time try to be in the moment. Sometimes I intentionally put my phone away for a while.”
And that we only experience ‘digital’ concerts with a telephone in our hand, is that a bad thing? According to Bij De Vaate, it’s not too bad.
“We even experience the bus ride on our phones, the thing that is always within reach. Technology is now so integrated into everything we do that you can hardly talk about digital versus analog life . It all flows together.”