Beyoncé or Styles’ concert instantly on Insta? ‘Pretend you’re there’

Last weekend Beyoncé performed at the Johan Cruz Arena, after Harry Styles gave a concert there earlier this month. Do you have friends who went to the concert? Then the next morning on social media you can count on stories, stories and even more stories of singing artists.

‘Fits the stage of life’

We always try to make a good impression in life and create a positive image of ourselves, according to Nadia Bij De Vate, who researches at UVA on the impact of social media on young people. He believes this explains why young people are so eager to pretend they belong at a music festival. “They share what they love to do. It helps them through their life stage because friends can confirm that piece of one’s identity.”

This is not the reason for filming the concert of Sabine (22). Earlier this month she was with Harry Styles, she goes to The Weeknd on Saturdays and next month she goes to see Coldplay. “I don’t film the whole concert, but I do film all my favorite songs,” she says. “I do it just to be able to look back later, it makes me so happy.”