



Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour is in full swing. In less than three weeks, Queen Bey will be on stage in Amsterdam. Last weekend it was Paris’ turn and she had a very special surprise for the French public, named none other than daughter Blue Ivy.

And he couldn’t be happier in mama Beyonce.

Beyoncé performs Blue Ivy during Renaissance Tour in Paris

Last Friday was a special edition of the Renaissance Faire. In addition to all the other great moments, a very special artist walked onto the stage halfway through the show. Beyonce’s 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy took the stage with the dancers. After a dance on the main stage, the 11-year-old took to the catwalk like a mini-queen to steal the show.

Mama Bey is proud as a peacock and shares some pics of Blue after the show act of surprise, “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I am so proud and grateful to be your mama. You give us so much happiness, my dear angel” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram yesterday.

And of course people have an opinion again…

We went nuts when we saw photos of Blue on stage at the Stade de France. But haters gonna hate, so the comments section of Complex was flooded with negative comments about the 11-year-old. Yes true.

Not all fans in the stadium were pleased with the voting of Blue Ivy. “WHY?!?!! No one is paying to see her. I’m tired of celebrities shoving their kids around our necks. It’s selfish. Do nepo baby’s work on your own time. Kids There are no talents. Stop trying to pretend they have any” Someone wrote below the video.

Luckily, Blue has more fans than haters, as the BEYHIVE prepares for the moment Blue Ivy takes over the world. “Aren’t you trying to be rude to an eleven-year-old kid who performed in front of thousands, if not millions, of people when you’re still afraid to read frogs and frogs out loud in class?” Wrote someone to speak for the 11 year old minister. So what are we telling ourselves…. Ivy League??? We are ready for world domination of Blue” Wrote another.