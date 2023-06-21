Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian … The front row of Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton show was also impressive

There’s much to be said about Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for Louis Vuitton, but one look at the show’s first row is enough to appreciate its scope. Because when stars like Beyoncé and Kim K watch your fashion show from the front row, you know right away that you’re going to be a huge hit.

The show was definitely exclusive, but celebrities can always get a front row seat. Those following the show live would have made famous headlines. We have listed the most important names for you.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Queen B rarely shows up at Fashion Week, but she happily made an exception for Pharrell. Jay-Z was also there, although this may have to do with the fact that he gave a surprise performance afterward. Both were fully dressed in Louis Vuitton, including sunglasses, which they did not remove during the entire event.

Beyonce and Jay-Z , © Stephen Cardinal – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Aside from Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are without a doubt the star couple you want to see on your show. She chose a denim look that’s hard to pull off as a mere mortal, but Rihanna knows how to rock a pregnant belly, too. A$ap also paired his denim with another classic: pearls.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky , © Louis Vuitton

Kim Kardashian

As always, the reality star put her own spin on the Louis Vuitton dress code for the evening. She went for fitted leggings and a crop top, with heels, a (fake) fur coat, and a fluffy waist bag.

Kim Kardashian , © Hans Gallet / WWD via Getty Images

Zendaya

As Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador, Zendaya certainly couldn’t be missing from the guest list. The actress opted for a dazzling outfit, which she accessorised with a Louis Vuitton Capucine handbag, of which she is the face.

Zendaya , © Hans Gallet / WWD via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell

Kravitz and Campbell, close friends, appeared together at the fashion show. Kravitz opted for an all-leather look, while the model was slathered in Louis Vuitton logos from head to toe.

Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell , © Van Gallet / WWD via Getty Images

Jared Leto

Actor and musician Jared Leto, as always, colored outside the lines. Her blue locks contrasted with her pink eyeshadow, which she then paired with a white dress.