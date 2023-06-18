Beyoncé speeds through an entire show with countless costume changes

Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé

Saskia Bosch

Before Beyoncé even set foot on the stage of the Johan Cruijff Arena for two sold-out Dutch concerts, surrounding countries had already given her five-star reviews. The fact that they were primarily about the visual aspect of her concerts was a sign of what it would turn into: a tremendous visual spectacle.

And that was in Amsterdam. For example, Beyoncé not only brought in separate video screens, but the screen covered the entire width of the stage, with a sort of glowing cave in the middle for the musicians. Thanks to this screen, it was even in the shell as if you were sitting in the front row. As a result, you could not only admire her luxurious outfits by famous designers, but also watch with bated breath as she crawled out of a giant pearl shell, hovering over the audience like a silver angel and accompanying her Used to dance tight. dancers. And was that the horse we saw coming out of the bright cave several meters high, or just a projection?

Tribute to Tina Turner



Queen Bey, for example, offered her fifty thousand fans an extravaganza of visual excess on Saturday. But there was a lot more that he did right. For example, she also showed that she knows that she is standing on the shoulders of giants. She did this through a beautiful ode as a tribute to black and gay pioneers of club culture and a quirky cover for the recently deceased Tina Turner. deep river, high mountain,

Another highlight of the evening was the part where some of the dancers took turns to show off their mettle. It was heartwarming to see how all of them infused their own style and personality into their solos and did it in such a fabulous way that it made your heart melt.

Nevertheless, the first hour of the performance passed in reasonable calm. There was a little dancing in the front rows too. This was partly because the 41-year-old singer chose not to open her song with big bangs. In the beginning, even the very loud voice did its trick. However, the major problem with the show was the numerous pauses that were inserted. As a result, the performance was divided into different parts, which were given grandiose names such as Velde and Zalving. But those breaks in between were only necessary to give the pop icon time to put on a second suit.

fast forward



While waiting for his return, fans could do nothing but watch the video footage on the screen. Nice images, yes. But if you had seen this concert on TV, you would have heard these pieces fast forward has put.

Furthermore, breaks prevent the concert from working towards a climax. break my soul For example the musical highlight of the evening was with a little help from Madonna. As Beyoncé marched across the stage as Madonna with her dancers, the lyrics “Queen Mother Madonna” appeared on the screen and were interspersed with snippets from the song. the trend, It was the first song where the musical spark really took off.

Well and now keep it up, you thought. But no, Beyoncé got off the stage again and that sense of excitement vanished like snow in the sun. More strong musical moments would follow, such as Crazy in Love And hot, But the tension built up again and again was broken by the brakes. a great show? Beyoncé certainly offered in Amsterdam. A great concert? Um, not at all.



Statue Andrew White / Renaissance World Tour

Read also:



Queen Bey never goes out of fashion: ‘I’m re-confident with every album’



Twenty years after her debut solo album, Beyoncé is still on top and will remain there for the time being. These fans share what’s so special about them and this tour.