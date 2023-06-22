Beyoncé steals the show in an ultra-short red mini dress with a cape

After a stunning concert in Amsterdam – where Beyoncé took the stage in a dress custom-made from Dutch clay – went Queen madam, For a miniature piece at his show in Hamburg, Germany. Famous singer has shared her sexy look through Instagram.

Beyoncé wears an ultra short red mini dress

The red mini dress is from Spanish fashion house Carolina Herrera and was specially designed for the show in Hamburg by creative director Wes Gordon. The American designer chose a plunging neckline and a crescent-shaped hem. Honey bee Paired the piece with a red cape tied with a pair of statement gloves. She completed her look with matching tights and pointed toe pumps with diamond straps.

This isn’t Beyoncé’s first colorful look in Europe on her Renaissance World Tour. For her second concert in Amsterdam, the style icon wore a self-designed hot pink Dress by Ivy Park. Beyoncé also paired this creation with long gloves. in the same colour. B. dressed down juneth- An American national holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

You can see Beyonce’s red mini dress on her Instagram page. Can you see yourself walking around in one of these creations? Shop the lookalike below at Mango for under €30. thank us later!