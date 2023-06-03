



If your FY page on TikTok isn’t already full of videos from Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour… we really need you to update. Bey and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old daughter is participating in the concert series and has her own dance performance. And no, not the simple street dance we all used to do. She’s stood for a performance of at least thirty thousand people and that’s not bad. While she looked a bit insecure in her first show in Paris, that is not the case at all now.

Even the mother is a little scared of it.

Beyoncé surprised by daughter Blue Ivy’s confidence during Renaissance Tour

The Carter-Knowles family is currently touring Europe, where Beyoncé is performing her new concert series. First she leaves Paris vulnerable and eldest daughter Blue Ivy makes an unexpected entrance. Every concert-goer now expected to see her, as she also appeared in London. She now looks like an accomplished dancer and considering her young age, it is quite bizarre. But yes, Beyoncé is also his mother. She learns from the best.

Watch her performance below:

@meabh3077 Blue Ivy London Night 3 #beyonce #renaissance #renaissanceworldtour #beyhive #london @Beyoncé ♬ original sound – Meebh

At the end she also throws in a little duck face with a peace sign – which obviously surprises her mom. lil attitude there?! Delicious. “We’ve just seen his confidence grow in 3 days” comments a fan on TikTok. “This is the Blue Ivy Tour with a guest appearance by Beyonce 😂🥰‘ answers the other.

@beyoncevi The Peace and Pout LMAO😙✌🏼#fyp #beyonce #blueivy #renaissancetour ♬ original sound – beyoncé

my blood

Mama Bay is proud as a peacock and shares some pics of Blue’s surprise act after the show. “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I am so proud and grateful to be your maternal uncle. You bring us so much happiness, my sweet angel” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram last week.

We’re very curious if mother and daughter can even be spotted together in Amsterdam in a few weeks!