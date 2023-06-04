Beyonce thanks London hotel staff with VIP tickets | celebrities

Beyoncé has given away VIP tickets to her sold-out Renaissance World Tour show to thank the staff at the Corinthia London Hotel. English newspaper ‘The Mirror’ has given this news. The 41-year-old American singer has been staying at the hotel around her various performances in the city.
The singer, who will give her final performance in the British city on Sunday, will have given her butler, personal chef and concierge tickets for around 870 euros.
A source told the paper, “Beyoncé is very sweet and very kind to everyone around her, so she always wants to thank the people who take care of her.” “When she was in Britain, they did everything they could to look after her, so he got her the best tickets you could get.” The source is said to have told tabloid The Sun that it is “his favorite hotel”: “So he asked for staff email addresses to thank him in person.”
The singer slept in the hotel’s penthouse, which costs £20,000 (about 23,000 euros) per night.
Beyoncé performs the last of her five shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Last week she went there on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
