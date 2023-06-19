Beyoncé Vs Jay-Z Net Worth: Who’s The Breadwinner?





With a new album in her pocket and her first performance in the Netherlands since 2018, the pop goddess easily won over the audience at the Johan Cruijff Arena. But his antics are not limited to the stage. What is Beyoncé’s net worth at this time? And is she ahead of husband Jay-Z? Who is the breadwinner?

In May, the Renaissance Tour started in Stockholm, but last weekend it was finally Amsterdam’s turn. And Beyoncé reportedly didn’t disappoint. Even Jay-Z was there.

Jay-Z in attendance at Beyoncé’s show tonight in Amsterdam – Night 2.#Renaissanceworldtour

https://t.co/8hFZkVmCOhpic.twitter.com/JYMSg1HZX4 – Renaissance WT Update 🪩 (@RWT2023Bey) June 18, 2023

But what is the power of the famous power couple? And which half floats in the biggest pile of money?

beyoncé net worth

After three decades on the charts the veteran singer is still only 41 springing young. Yet Beyoncé already ranks 48th on the list of richest self-made women in the United States, three spots below 64-year-old Madonna. According to forbes His net worth is $540 million or 494 million Euros.

Beyonce owes the majority of her income no less to her singing talent. First with Destiny’s Child in the 90’s and later as a solo artist. No one has ever won more Emmys. But his clothing line at Adidas was shuttered in March due to creative differences, though he has now found shelter at fashion house Balmain.

Net worth of Jay-Z, the breadwinner of the household

Despite a music career as Beyoncé’s, Jay-Z, on the other hand, has taken off thanks to smart investing. The hip-hop legend’s net worth is according to forbes Currently 2.5 billion dollars, or 2.3 billion euros. Unfortunately, here too there is just a traditional role pattern, the man of the house as the breadwinner.

In 2021, Jay-Z sold half of his champagne brand Armand de Brignac to a fellow billionaire for approximately $300 million. He also sold shares in his cognac brand D’Usse this year. Apart from an amazing art collection and various investments in the stock exchange, he also earns a generous income from his music.

And before you ask yourself about the couple’s combined bill, Beyoncé and breadwinner Jay-Z bought the most expensive home ever in California last month. With a combined capital of $3 billion, you can definitely do something.