Beyonce wears custom dailies on Renaissance tour

That’s the most extravagant design Beyoncé wears on her Renaissance tour – Vans custom Koperny’s transparent Loewe look and Mugler suit – became apparent at recent concerts. Queen B was also spotted in Dutch earthy outfits — remember the ethereal Iris van Herpen look? Now the singer has again chosen a fashion label of Dutch origin. During her concert in Warsaw on Wednesday, Beyoncé adopted a crazy look from none other than the Daily Paper.

Beyonce in the Daily Paper

The singer also made several changes to her outfit during her most recent performance in the Polish capital. One of the unique outfits she wore was the Daily Paper look that Beyoncé wore during her so-called majesty act in which she hits like Build, Diva And run the world Girls) sings. on one Terrifying act is naturally a Terrifying look, some dailies with them custom Design delivered perfectly.

The look in question consists of ultra-short shorts with a matching long-sleeved top, crafted with hundreds of glittering crystals and reflective stripes. The icing on the cake is a floor-length, cape-like coat with mirrored detailing on it. The look is completed with a big silver hat and sparkly thigh-high boots. Apart from Beyonce, dancers also performed on the stage custom Daily Paper Dresses.