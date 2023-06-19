Beyoncé wears custom look by Iris van Herpen in Amsterdam

Since Beyoncé started dating him in May RenaissanceTour, the singer brings silver, club renaissancestage costumes. With tailored looks from brands such as Mugler, Alexander McQueen and Balmain, the star’s wardrobe relies heavily on glamor and sequins. But last Saturday, during her performance in Amsterdam, Beyoncé went for something completely different and debuted her most ethereal look to date — a custom creation by Dutch futuristic designer Iris van Herpen.

Beyoncé wears Iris Van Herpen

Beyonce’s new look? Less disco clothing, more divine and ethereal. The superstar started the show with his song dangerously in Love And took center stage in a bespoke look by Iris van Herpen, known for her sculptural, avant-garde silhouettes. (He also designed a look for Beyoncé’s music video My.) Since Van Herpen’s studio is based in Amsterdam, this also follows a trend of the pop star wearing a local label while on tour. Perfect example of fashion diplomacy.

The hypnotic dress was a silver scaly design with an oversized collar detail. A mother-of-pearl cape hung from her arms, which fluttered behind her like wings in the wind. The outfit feels perfectly in sync with all the other metallic looks Beyoncé has debuted on her tour so far, while also being a refreshingly delicate addition to the mix. As a fashion moment, it was almost as good as its flawless riffs. About.

This article was originally published by Vogue US.